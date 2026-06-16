Ga South MCE says illegal Amanfrom waste dump operators are being prosecuted

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga South in the Greater Accra Region, Moses Kabu Kubi Ocansey, has stated that efforts are underway to address the illegal waste dumping site at Amanfrom, stressing that he is not sitting aloof over the environmental and public health concerns arising from the situation.

Speaking on Joy FM’s SMS on Tuesday, Mr Ocansey explained that the assembly is actively liaising with relevant authorities to ensure that appropriate action is taken.

He further disclosed that the operators of the site are currently facing prosecution in court for their alleged involvement in the unauthorised dumping activities.

READ ALSO: Operators of illegal waste site near Weija Dam being processed for court – Assembly Member

According to him, the Assembly is also preparing to undertake a fumigation exercise in the affected area to reduce the risk of disease outbreaks and ease the health burden on residents.

"We are looking at other alternatives (to control the situation). As I speak with you, the MP for the area and I visited there a few days ago to see how best we can get that refuse collected. So it is not as if we are sitting down doing nothing; this is an illegal thing that has been committed, and we are trying all angles to make sure that the problem is solved," he said.

"That is why we first of all summoned them to court, and we are also in check at the place to make sure that no further dumping is ongoing. The police are constantly monitoring the place," he added.

Providing background to the issue, the MCE revealed that about a year ago, an individual approached the Assembly requesting permission to use the land for waste disposal. However, after technical assessment, the Assembly concluded that the site was unsuitable for such a purpose and denied the request.

Despite the refusal, he said the individual allegedly proceeded to dump waste at the location, a development that gradually escalated into a full-scale illegal dumping site.

He noted that the situation has since worsened, with the area now heavily polluted and posing significant health risks to residents in the Amanfrom enclave.

The MCE’s comments follow an earlier appearance on the same programme on Monday by the area’s Assembly Member, Joseph Kobina Fiamor, who also assured that steps were being taken to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, concerns continue to mount over the environmental implications of the dumping site, with reports indicating that leachate and waste materials are potentially affecting the Densu River, which ultimately feeds into the Weija Dam, a critical water supply source for parts of Accra.

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