Operators of illegal waste site near Weija Dam being processed for court – Assembly Member

The Assembly Member for Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Joseph Kobina Fiamor, has disclosed that operators of an illegal waste disposal site along the banks of the Densu and Weija rivers are being processed for prosecution.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, June 15, following a JoyNews report on the environmental violation, Mr Fiamor said he acted swiftly after receiving complaints about the illegal dumping activities by engaging the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and Municipal Health Officers to address the situation.

According to him, coordinated enforcement efforts have since curtailed the activities significantly, preventing offenders from freely dumping waste along the riverbanks.

Mr Fiamor explained that legal action became necessary after earlier attempts to stop the operations through dialogue and enforcement measures failed to yield results.

“I reported the case, we moved to the site and gave them a letter to stop. We came back and realised that it was still ongoing. So I went to the MCE and, together with the Municipal Health Officer, we issued them a summons letter and quickly processed them to court. As I speak to you right now, the case is in court,” he said.

He assured residents that the matter is receiving urgent attention and reiterated the municipality’s commitment to restoring environmental order and protecting critical water resources.

A JoyNews investigation revealed that waste dumped at the site flows into the Ja River, then into the Densu River, before eventually reaching the Weija Dam.

The Weija Dam serves as a major source of treated water for large parts of Accra and has come under increasing environmental pressure in recent years. Illegal encroachment around the dam and its catchment areas has also contributed to recurring flooding during the rainy season and posed challenges to water treatment operations.

Despite the ongoing legal process, concerns remain about continued dumping activities. At the time of filing this report, a resident alleged that waste collectors were still transporting refuse to the site using tricycles, raising questions about the effectiveness of enforcement measures on the ground.

Residents are therefore urging authorities to intensify monitoring and enforcement to prevent further pollution of the river system and safeguard the Weija Dam.

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