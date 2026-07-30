Jospong Group Invests In Future: 118 AAC-RUDN Scholars return from Russia to boost food security, waste Management and sustainable development

The Jospong Group of Companies, through the African Agribusiness Consortium (AAC), has welcomed home 118 Ghanaian scholars who have successfully completed two years of postgraduate studies at the People's Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University).

The scholars arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Thursday, 30 July 2026, after completing graduate programmes in Agriculture, Environmental Sciences, Waste Management and Sustainable Development.

The scholarship programme, a flagship initiative of the Jospong Group through AAC, is aimed at developing a new generation of professionals to support Ghana's agricultural modernisation agenda and drive sustainable national development.

Investing in Ghana's future

Addressing the media at the welcome ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of the African Agribusiness Consortium and Executive Director of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Mrs Adelaide Araba Siaw Agyepong, said the decision to invest in agricultural education was informed by the Group's expanding involvement in the sector.

"By the grace of God, after several years of contributing significantly to Ghana in sanitation and waste management transformation, the Jospong Group made another bold decision a few years ago to support the transformation of Ghana's agricultural sector," she said.

She explained that the Group recognised Ghana's vast agricultural potential but also realised that unlocking it would require a new generation of skilled professionals.

"As we became more involved in the agriculture sector, we realised that Ghana has enormous agricultural potential. Transforming the sector would require the active participation of a new generation of skilled and passionate young people. That is why, in partnership with RUDN University in Russia, we sponsored 118 young students to pursue graduate studies in agriculture and environmental sciences and technology."

Dr Siaw Agyepong expressed confidence that the returning scholars would make meaningful contributions to Ghana's development.

"I believe their investment will not only be to the benefit of the individuals, but will also contribute to the backbone of the agriculture sector and the development of our country. We are confident they will become change agents in their respective fields."

Partners recognised

She expressed appreciation to the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, RUDN University, the Embassy of Ghana in the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Agriculture, and other institutions and individuals for supporting the scholars throughout their studies.

"I say thank you to the People's Friendship University of Russia, RUDN University, for being a valued partner in this journey, and to the Embassy of Ghana in the Russian Federation for their unwavering support and commitment to the welfare of our students throughout their two years of studies. Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong and the Minister of Agriculture have been very supportive of the success of this initiative."

Scholars ready to contribute

The returning scholars pledged to apply the knowledge and skills acquired during their studies to help address Ghana's development challenges.

President of the Jospong Scholars RUDN Group, Saviour Kweku Dotsey, said he had specialised in climate project management and was ready to support national climate initiatives.

"We have built skills in climate project management, and we will use our skills to contribute to climate emissions initiatives for both the Jospong Group and the country."

Another beneficiary, Charlotte Opoku Gyamfua, who specialised in carbon reduction in the transport sector, said she intends to apply her expertise to help reduce emissions within Ghana's transport industry.

"I specialised in carbon reduction in the transport sector. I will use my skills to help manage the carbon emissions in the transport sector and help in climate-related data collection and calculations in the transportation sector."

Supporting national development

According to the Jospong Group, the 118 graduates are expected to deploy their expertise to help tackle challenges in food security, rural development, waste management and climate-smart agriculture.

The Group said the scholarship initiative forms part of its long-term commitment to education, human capital development and sustainable development, while positioning Ghanaian youth to contribute meaningfully to the country's economic transformation.

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