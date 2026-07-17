The latest AGRA Food Security Monitor shows a mixed picture for Ghana's food markets, with maize prices falling sharply as rice and sorghum continue to rank among the highest-priced staples in the region.

According to the June 2026 report, Ghana recorded a significant decline in maize prices, with the national average falling by 7.8% month-on-month, 11.3% over three months, and 27.7% over six months.

On average, between May and June, the price of maize declined from USD 251 to 241 per metric tonne.

Similarly, year-on-year, prices were 57% lower, representing the largest annual decline among the countries analysed and indicating a marked improvement in maize availability.

The monthly Food Security Monitor tracks food security across 17 countries in Eastern, Southern, and Western Africa.

The report is produced by AGRA with support from the UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) through the Africa Food Trade & Resilience Programme.

According to the report, Ghana recorded a slight monthly increase of 0.5% in the national average rice price.

Despite modest gains over the past three months (4.3%), prices remained 29.6% lower than a year ago, indicating that current market prices are considerably below the elevated levels seen in 2025.

Ghana, however, recorded the highest rice price among the countries analysed, at USD 980/MT, suggesting continued upward pressure on the rice market, possibly driven by strong demand or import-related costs.

Mali and Togo experienced price declines during the month. In Niger (Niamey), and Burkina Faso, rice prices decreased marginally, indicating relatively stable market conditions.

Nigeria remained the lowest priced rice market in the group despite recording 4% increase from USD463/MT to USD481/MT. Although prices increased, Nigeria's rice remained substantially cheaper than in neighbouring markets, reflecting comparatively stronger domestic availability.

The national average sorghum price in Ghana declined by 1.2% month-on-month, 2.8% over three months, and nearly 8% over six months. Similarly on an annual basis, prices were approximately 9% lower than a year ago, indicating relatively stable and strong market conditions.

However, Ghana remained the highest-priced sorghum market in the region, with prices at USD523/MT in June, suggesting continued strong demand and tighter domestic supplies compared to neighbouring countries.

Among the Sahelian countries, price movements were generally limited. For instance, Burkina Faso (Ouagadougou) and Mali (Bamako) saw prices fall, with these declines indicating improvement in market stability and reduced price pressures.

In Nigeria, sorghum prices also edged downward, declining from USD290/MT to USD282/MT between May and June, reflecting a relatively stable market environment. Conversely, Niger (Niamey) registered a small increase from US$285/MT to US$296/MT, making it the only country besides Ghana to record higher sorghum prices during the month.

General outlook

Overall, the AGRA Food Security Monitors say staple food prices remained well below 2025 levels, while favourable growing conditions supported cereal development despite delayed rainfall and persistent insecurity in parts of the Sahel and northeastern Nigeria.

Across West Africa, food security conditions are expected to remain under significant pressure through late 2026 and early 2027, driven by a combination of conflict, displacement, high food prices, weak household incomes, and localised climate shocks.

Northern and eastern Burkina Faso, northern Mali, conflict-affected areas of Niger, northern Nigeria, and parts of northern Togo are expected to experience the most severe outcomes.

Although the arrival of harvests from October onward is expected to improve food availability and ease conditions in some areas, agricultural production remains constrained by insecurity, below-average rainfall prospects, flooding, limited access to inputs, and rising production costs.

Across the region, declining household food stocks, increased dependence on markets, inflationary pressures, and reduced purchasing power are expected to sustain elevated food assistance needs, particularly during the lean season, with millions of vulnerable households, including internally displaced.

The report says a strong El Niño is expected to persist through late 2026 and early 2027, posing significant risks to agriculture, food security, and livelihoods across Africa.

Eastern and Southern Africa are likely to experience below-average rainfall, higher temperatures, drought, and water shortages, while parts of the Horn of Africa face an increased risk of flooding and severe storms.

Other developments

Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria have officially launched the Abidjan–Lagos Corridor Management Authority (ALCoMA) to oversee the development and long-term management of the 1,028- kilometre Abidjan–Lagos Multimodal Corridor.

Expected to be operational by 2030, the AGRA Food Security Monitor says the project will feature a six-lane coastal highway and a parallel high-speed railway linking five of West Africa’s largest economies, improving the movement of people, goods, and services along a key trade route.

The corridor is projected to generate more than US$16 billion in annual trade and about US$1.3 billion in toll revenues, while boosting regional integration, industrialisation, job creation, and intra-African trade under the AfCFTA, ultimately benefiting over 500 million people across the region.

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