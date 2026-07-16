Nigeria launches $500m farm fund to drive food security

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigeria has launched a $500 million agriculture investment fund for the oil-producing Niger Delta region, seeking to raise food output, attract private investment and strengthen food security, Vice President Kashim Shettima said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an investment summit for the region in Abuja, Shettima said the fund would invest in areas including aquaculture, palm oil, and marine resources, leveraging financing from multilateral lenders and private investors.
- The fund will operate as a commercial, returns-driven investment vehicle spanning crops, livestock, fisheries and marine resources.
- Shettima did not disclose the fund's financing structure, but said it would pool commitments from the World Bank, African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank and private investors.
- The fund aligns with Nigeria's food security drive, which includes plans to deploy 10,000 tractors over five years and expand farm mechanisation.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana needs integrity-driven leaders, not political loyalty, Prof. Douglas Boateng tells professionals
2 minutes
-
Mahama has completed my 2028 campaign with his praise — Ablakwa
3 minutes
-
Rural Banks given December 2026 deadline to transition to Community Banks
5 minutes
-
BoG unveils community banking reforms as rural banking sector marks 50 years
8 minutes
-
Community banking must be built on trust, inclusion and strong justice system — Justice Bernasko
10 minutes
-
Why male victims of abuse remain silent
12 minutes
-
Government targets 70% local fuel supply through TOR, Sentuo expansion
17 minutes
-
Jubilee Field crude output hits 95,000 barrels per day as Ghana reverses production decline
18 minutes
-
Ghana to import cotton from Benin to revive Volta Star Textile factory – Mahama
19 minutes
-
Mahama assures Akosombo spillage victims of fair compensation as verification nears completion
23 minutes
-
Smart Africa Chief Lacina Koné to Speak at Pan African AI Summit 2026 in Accra
28 minutes
-
New contractor for delayed Volivo Bridge to be selected before year ends — Mahama
29 minutes
-
Emma Ankrah: Stop waiting for closure: Healing doesn’t need permission
33 minutes
-
Jinapor calls for investment, innovation to build resilient downstream petroleum sector
34 minutes
-
Community banking strengthens access to justice and economic development – Justice Bernasko
34 minutes