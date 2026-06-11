CSIR-SARI bemoans low demand for locally developed seedlings amid imported alternatives

The Director of the Savannah Agricultural Research Institute (SARI) of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr Francis Kusi, has expressed concern over the low patronage of locally developed crop seedlings, despite significant investment in their production.

He disclosed that the institute has produced hundreds of tonnes of improved seedlings, particularly maize and rice varieties, which are currently underutilised as farmers continue to opt for imported alternatives.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show as part of JoyBusiness’ Agric Business Month discussion on “The research powering Ghana’s daily meals”, Dr Kusi said the situation is disheartening, given that the institute was mandated and supported by government to develop locally adapted planting materials to boost agricultural productivity.

"After this discussion, you can send your reporter to Tamale to see the stock of seeds that we have produced. Rice alone, we can count hundreds of tons, that is, hundreds of thousands of rice seeds sitting there, and nobody is coming to ask for rice seeds," he disclosed.

"Yet they keep importing," he added.

He further noted that Ghana currently imports more maize seeds, even though SARI produces improved maize seeds that are better than the imported varieties.

"The importation mainly has to do with the maize seeds. We have data to prove the quantum of maize seeds that are imported into the country; meanwhile, we have developed varieties that are better than what they bring into the country," he added.

He noted that despite the availability of high-quality seedlings, uptake by farmers remains low, leaving large quantities unsold.

Dr Kusi warned that the trend undermines national efforts to promote food security and reduce reliance on imported agricultural inputs, stressing that greater awareness and confidence in locally developed seed varieties are urgently needed to strengthen Ghana’s agricultural sector.

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