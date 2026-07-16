GES releases funds to SHSs for perishable food items

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released funds to Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Senior High Technical Schools (SHTSs) nationwide to support the supply of perishable food items for second- and third-year students.

According to the Service, the funds cover the period from March 1 to September 4, 2026, and have already been transferred to the respective schools' accounts to facilitate the timely provision of food items.

In a statement dated July 15, 2026, the GES directed all Regional Directors of Education to notify the heads of SHSs and SHTSs of the release of funds to ensure smooth implementation.

The Service also instructed heads of schools to account for the funds by submitting official receipts acknowledging payment to the Director-General through their respective Regional Accountants.

The directive, signed by the Deputy Director-General in charge of Quality Assurance and Improvement, Munawaru Issahaque, on behalf of the Director-General of the GES, urged Regional Directors and school authorities to cooperate in ensuring the effective implementation of the exercise.

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