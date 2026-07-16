GES releases funds to SHSs for perishable food items

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released funds to Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Senior High Technical Schools (SHTSs) nationwide to support the supply of perishable food items for second- and third-year students.
According to the Service, the funds cover the period from March 1 to September 4, 2026, and have already been transferred to the respective schools' accounts to facilitate the timely provision of food items.
In a statement dated July 15, 2026, the GES directed all Regional Directors of Education to notify the heads of SHSs and SHTSs of the release of funds to ensure smooth implementation.
The Service also instructed heads of schools to account for the funds by submitting official receipts acknowledging payment to the Director-General through their respective Regional Accountants.
The directive, signed by the Deputy Director-General in charge of Quality Assurance and Improvement, Munawaru Issahaque, on behalf of the Director-General of the GES, urged Regional Directors and school authorities to cooperate in ensuring the effective implementation of the exercise.
Latest Stories
-
Bank of Ghana launches community banking reforms as Governor announces transition from rural banks @ 50th anniversary celebration
3 minutes
-
Community banking must be built on trust, inclusion and strong justice system — Justice Bernasko
5 minutes
-
Why male victims of abuse remain silent
7 minutes
-
Government targets 70% local fuel supply through TOR, Sentuo expansion
12 minutes
-
Jubilee Field crude output hits 95,000 barrels per day as Ghana reverses production decline
13 minutes
-
Ghana to import cotton from Benin to revive Volta Star Textile factory – Mahama
14 minutes
-
Mahama assures Akosombo spillage victims of fair compensation as verification nears completion
18 minutes
-
Smart Africa Chief Lacina Koné to Speak at Pan African AI Summit 2026 in Accra
23 minutes
-
New contractor for delayed Volivo Bridge to be selected before year ends — Mahama
24 minutes
-
Emma Ankrah: Stop waiting for closure: Healing doesn’t need permission
28 minutes
-
Jinapor calls for investment, innovation to build resilient downstream petroleum sector
29 minutes
-
Community banking strengthens access to justice and economic development – Justice Bernasko
29 minutes
-
High Court strikes out A-G’s bid to revoke Hanan Abdul-Wahab’s medical travel permission
43 minutes
-
World PR Day 2026: The Golden Age of Strategic PR
44 minutes
-
Some cases should end at the Court of Appeal to ease Supreme Court’s workload – Justice Asare-Botwe
51 minutes