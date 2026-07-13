Jospong Group calls for sustained waste management

The Jospong Group of Companies has called for a sustained national waste management system as cleanup efforts continue in flood-hit communities across Accra.

According to the company, while the ongoing National Sanitation Day exercise is helping to clear debris left behind by the recent floods, lasting results will depend on proper waste disposal and responsible public behaviour.

Speaking during the cleanup exercise in Alajo on July 11, the Group Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, said the exercise should serve as the foundation for a more sustainable nationwide waste management system, rather than a one-off intervention.

He explained that large volumes of refuse cleared from homes and choked drains are being transported to designated transfer stations before final treatment and disposal as part of efforts to restore affected communities.

The company also urged Ghanaians to adopt responsible sanitation practices by properly storing household waste and engaging licensed waste collection service providers to prevent drains from becoming clogged.

According to him, achieving a cleaner Ghana will require a collective effort from both the government and the public, stressing that sustained sanitation practices remain critical in reducing the risk of future flooding.

Cleanup teams, supported by heavy-duty equipment, continued mopping up flood debris in parts of Alajo, where heaps of refuse washed out by the floods were evacuated to transfer stations for final disposal.

Authorities say maintaining cleaner communities will require consistent public participation and a long-term commitment to proper waste management.

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