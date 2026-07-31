Axis Pension Trust Ltd. confirms participation in Joy Sports Invitational 2026

Axis Pension Trust Ltd. has officially confirmed its participation in the highly anticipated 2026 edition of the Joy Sports Invitational Tournament.

Axis Pension is one of the most vibrant corporate entities in the competition. Popularly known as the "Green Army," the pension provider is set to bring its trademark energy, high-octane corporate showmanship, and playful media banter back to the pitch.

Companies interested in participating can secure their slots by contacting Sleven on 0242376445 via WhatsApp or direct phone call. Registration forms are also available at the front desk of Joy FM.

The tournament, which stands as Ghana’s largest corporate sporting event, is designed to foster team building, networking, and healthy lifestyles among working professionals.

This year's competition is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 29, 2026, returning to the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, where corporate rivals will face off across various sporting disciplines, including football, athletics, and the fan-favorite CEOs' penalty shootout.

Having previously competed in the 2024 and 2025 editions, Axis Pension Trust has established a unique legacy that transcends the traditional podium. The "Green Army" have consistently won praise for dominating the corporate atmosphere and driving massive social media engagement.

As they finalize preparations for the August 29 showdown, Axis Pension Trust is once again prioritizing camaraderie, corporate health, and unmatched brand visibility over raw athletic silverware, promising to give their corporate rivals a tough run for their money in stadium entertainment.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.