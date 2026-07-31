Athletics | Other Sports

Tropo Farms join JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026

Source: Joy Sports  
  31 July 2026 10:55am
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Leading aquaculture company, Tropo Farms Ltd, producers of Volta Catch Tilapia, has confirmed its participation in the JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026, scheduled for August 29 at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The tournament, which brings together businesses, corporate institutions, and sports enthusiasts, aims to promote wellness, teamwork, and networking through sports.

For Tropo Farms and Volta Catch Tilapia, the decision to participate in the JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026 goes beyond brand visibility. It is aligned with the company’s ethos of promoting healthy living, community engagement, and industry partnerships.

The tournament provides a unique space where businesses like Tropo Farms can connect with corporate Ghana, from bankers and insurers to tech innovators and legal minds, while advocating for wellness through sport and nutrition.

To participate in the JoySports Invitational Tournament, contact Sleven on +233 242376445, pick up a form at the front desk of Joy FM.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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