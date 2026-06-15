Arrest and punish Densu River polluters — Titus Glover

Former Deputy Minister for Transport and former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Titus Nii Kwartei Glover, has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of individuals responsible for polluting the Densu River, warning that the growing menace poses a serious threat to public health and water security.

Speaking on JoyNews' AM Show on Monday, June 15, Mr Glover expressed deep concern about the indiscriminate dumping of refuse into the river, which serves as a major source of water for several communities in the Greater Accra Region.

His comments follow reports of increasing pollution in the Densu River.

"I don't know how to describe it. Human beings deliberately wake up, and you've seen on social media somebody carrying sacks of refuse. They simply untie them and dump the waste into the water," he lamented.

According to Mr Glover, many offenders appear unconcerned about the consequences of their actions and the damage they inflict on the environment and society.

"They don't care about the nuisance it is going to cause, the inconvenience it will create, or the danger it poses. Until we are able to arrest and punish people, this behaviour will continue," he stated.

The former legislator stressed that the issue transcends politics and should not be blamed on any particular government.

"This has nothing to do with any government. It is an attitudinal issue. It is about our character and how we treat our environment," he said.

Mr Glover cited similar instances of indiscriminate waste disposal across the country, particularly in urban drainage systems.

"You go to the big drain in Nima and see people throwing refuse directly into it. Why are we doing this to ourselves?" he questioned.

He noted that residents of Weija, Bortianor, Amanfrom, Sowutuom, Dansoman and surrounding communities rely on water sourced from the Densu River, adding that pollution of the water body forces the Ghana Water Company to incur additional costs in treating water before distribution to consumers.

Mr Glover, who once served as an Assembly Member, emphasised the need for local authorities and community-level institutions to play a more active role in enforcing sanitation regulations.

"We need to up our game. The unit committees are there for a reason. Why are they sitting idle? What are they waiting for? We should be able to identify offenders and ensure they face the appropriate punishment," he said.

He maintained that strict enforcement of environmental laws is essential to addressing the problem.

"If we do not create a deterrent, this practice will continue. People must understand that there are consequences for polluting our rivers and drains," he added.

The river remains one of the most important sources of raw water for treatment and distribution to thousands of households in the Greater Accra Region.

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