Former NAFCO CEO arrested at airport over alleged attempt to empty frozen bank account ahead of UK trip

former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba

The former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, has been arrested at the Accra International Airport in a fresh development in the criminal case in which he is standing trial over alleged financial offences.

The arrest, which took place on Saturday night, was announced by the Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Justice Srem Sai, in a Facebook post.

According to him, law enforcement officers apprehended Mr Aludiba while he was travelling to the UK.

Dr Srem Sai disclosed that although the former NAFCO boss had been granted permission by the High Court to travel briefly to the United Kingdom, subsequent events prompted the intervention of investigators.

"Law enforcement officers have, a while ago, arrested Mr HANAN ABDUL-WAHAB ALUDIBA at the Accra International Airport a while ago."

He explained that Mr Aludiba, who is facing prosecution on charges of stealing and causing financial loss to the Republic, had lawfully obtained leave from the trial court to travel abroad for a short period, but he allegedly attempted to empty a frozen bank account before the trip.

"MR ALUDIBA, who is currently standing trial for stealing and causing financial loss to the Republic, was granted leave by the trial High Court to travel to the UK for a few days," Dr Srem Sai explained.

"It was, however, MR ALUDIBA's attempt to use false means to empty his frozen bank account with Republic Bank on Thursday which occasioned tonight's arrest."

Dr Srem Sai further announced that the Attorney-General intends to return to court to challenge the order that permitted the accused person to leave the country.

"The learned Attorney-General will, on Monday, seek a review of the court order which granted MR ALUDIBA leave to travel out of the country." Background

Mr Aludiba is one of the former public officials currently facing prosecution in connection with alleged financial irregularities while serving as CEO at the National Food Buffer Stock Company.

The Office of the Attorney-General has accused him of offences including stealing and causing financial loss to the Republic, allegations he has denied before the High Court.

As part of measures to preserve assets pending the determination of the case, some of his bank accounts were reportedly frozen.

The latest arrest is expected to add a new dimension to the ongoing trial, with prosecutors likely to place the alleged attempt to access the frozen account before the court when proceedings resume.

The Attorney-General's move to seek a review of the travel order also signals a possible tightening of bail and travel conditions imposed on the former NAFCO chief as the criminal proceedings continue.

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