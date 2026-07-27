Former Buffer Stock CEO’s wife seeks court approval to travel to UK for son’s medical treatment

Audio By Carbonatix
The wife of the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, has filed an application before the High Court seeking permission to travel to the United Kingdom to facilitate medical treatment for their son.
The applicant, Faiza Seidu Wuni, who is standing trial alongside her husband in an ongoing criminal case, is asking the court to vary her bail conditions to enable her to travel abroad.
The application is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, July 28.
The latest motion comes only weeks after Mr Aludiba himself filed a similar application seeking leave of the court to travel outside the country on medical grounds.
The prosecution has raised concerns about the timing of Mrs Wuni's application, arguing that it was filed only days after her husband's request and expressing suspicion over the sequence of the two applications.
While the prosecution questioned the circumstances surrounding the application, the defence maintains that the request is solely to enable the applicant to accompany or secure medical care for the couple's son in the United Kingdom.
The court is expected to hear arguments from both the prosecution and defence before determining whether to grant the application.
Background
Mr Abdul Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, a former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company, and his wife are facing criminal charges in connection with alleged financial improprieties during his tenure at the state agency.
The two have denied the charges and are currently on bail pending the determination of the case.
As part of their bail conditions, they are required to remain within the jurisdiction unless granted permission by the court to travel.
The prosecution alleges that offences connected with the management of public funds and procurement processes resulted in financial loss to the state. The accused persons have pleaded not guilty and are contesting the charges.
The hearing on July 28 is expected to focus solely on Mrs Wuni's application to travel and not on the substantive criminal case, which remains before the court.
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