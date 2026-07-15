Former NAFCO CEO asks court to compel EOCO, BNI to release seized passport and cash

Former CEO of National Food Buffer Stock Company, NAFCO, Hanan-Abdul-Wahab.

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, has asked the High Court in Accra to compel the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to comply with an earlier court order permitting him to travel abroad for medical treatment.

In an affidavit opposing an application by the Attorney-General to revoke the travel permission, Mr Aludiba accused the two state agencies of disregarding the court's order by arresting him at Kotoka International Airport and preventing him from boarding his flight.

According to the affidavit, the High Court granted him permission on 29 June 2026 to travel to London for medical treatment after hearing arguments and affidavits from both parties. He subsequently booked a flight for 4 July, with a scheduled return to Ghana on 12 July.

Mr Aludiba said he had completed immigration and security formalities and had been cleared to travel when armed officers, who identified themselves as officials of the BNI, approached him while he was waiting to board his flight.

He further alleged that EOCO officers subsequently joined the operation and arrested him despite being aware of the court's order authorising his travel.

The Attorney-General is seeking to revoke the court's permission, alleging that Mr Aludiba attempted to use fraudulent means to withdraw funds from a frozen Republic Bank account.

However, Mr Aludiba denied the allegation, insisting that he neither withdrew nor attempted to withdraw money from any frozen account.

He argued that the prosecution had failed to identify the specific account, the amount allegedly involved or the means by which he intended to access the funds.

He further maintained that no money allegedly withdrawn from a frozen account was found in his possession and that he has not been charged with any offence arising from the allegation.

Providing details of his arrest and detention, Mr Aludiba stated that he was held in BNI custody for two days before being transferred to EOCO, where he spent an additional two days.

He alleged that he was denied access to his lawyers until the final day of his detention and was initially granted bail on conditions requiring GH¢5 million with two sureties.

According to him, the bail conditions were "excessive and unreasonable", particularly because the allegations under investigation did not involve the stated amount.

He further claimed that, after he was unable to satisfy the bail conditions, the state agencies continued to detain him instead of presenting him before a court.

Mr Aludiba also accused EOCO and the Attorney-General's Office of unlawfully retaining approximately £7,000, two mobile phones and his passport following his release.

He said the money had been borrowed to finance his travel and medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

The affidavit further alleges that officials accessed information stored on his mobile phones on 6 and 7 July without judicial authorisation while the devices remained in the custody of the BNI and EOCO.

According to Mr Aludiba, the continued retention of his passport also violates the court's order permitting him to travel for medical treatment.

He is therefore asking the High Court to direct the Attorney-General, EOCO and the BNI to comply with its 29 June order by releasing his passport, the £7,000 and the two mobile phones.

Mr Aludiba described his arrest as unlawful and contemptuous of the court's authority, maintaining that the Attorney-General's application to revoke his travel permission is based on false and malicious allegations.

The claims contained in Mr Aludiba's affidavit are allegations that are yet to be determined by the court.

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