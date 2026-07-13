NAFCO ramps up storage expansion drive to strengthen National Food Reserve Programme

The National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) has intensified efforts to secure additional storage facilities as it prepares for the next phase of the National Food Reserve Programme.

The programme is a government intervention designed to purchase surplus grains for storage and future use, while reducing post-harvest losses and protecting the livelihoods of local farmers.

Its initial rollout was hampered by inadequate funding and a shortage of suitable storage facilities, leaving many rice and maize farmers unable to sell their produce during periods of bumper harvests.

To address the challenge, NAFCO Chief Executive Officer, George Abradu-Otoo, has embarked on a nationwide tour to engage with state institutions to expand the country’s storage infrastructure.

During a two-day working visit to the Volta, Oti and Greater Accra regions, Mr Abradu-Otoo inspected a dilapidated 15,000-metric-ton warehouse in Tema owned by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA).

Discussions are ongoing between NAFCO and the Ministry regarding the rehabilitation of the facility to support rice aggregation within the Shai Hills–Asutuare enclave.

At Juapong, the CEO inspected a warehouse at the defunct Volta Star Textiles Limited. Rehabilitation works have already begun following discussions between NAFCO and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Agribusiness.

In Hohoe, Mr Abradu-Otoo assessed the condition of a 1,000-metric-ton warehouse constructed under the One District, One Warehouse initiative.

He directed that weeds be cleared, minor repairs undertaken and access routes improved to enable the facility to become operational immediately.

The NAFCO team also visited a 1,000-metric-ton warehouse in Pai-Katanga, Oti Region, with Regional Minister John Gyapong. The facility requires vegetation clearance and minor repairs before it can be put to use.

As part of the tour, the NAFCO delegation visited several senior high schools, including OLA Girls SHS in Ho, Worawora SHS, Kpando Technical Institute and EP Senior High School in Hohoe.

While school authorities reported that food supplies were adequate, they highlighted inadequate storage space as a major challenge in preserving food commodities.

The Regional Ministers for Volta and Oti, James Gunu and John Gyapong, commended NAFCO’s efforts to strengthen food security while protecting farmers' incomes.

The latest tour follows similar visits undertaken earlier this year to the Eastern, Ashanti, Northern, Upper East, Upper West and Bono regions as NAFCO continues its nationwide drive to expand Ghana’s food storage capacity.

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