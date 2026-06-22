Four arrested over murder of couple in Zebilla District

The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested four suspects in relation to the cold-blooded murder of a middle-aged couple in the Zebilla District.

The suspects, who had been on the run since the gruesome incident occurred earlier this month, were smoked out of their hideout on Friday, 19 June 2026, during a coordinated intelligence-led raid at Kugre near Garu.

The deceased have been identified as 45-year-old Apam Azubilla and his 35-year-old wife, Apam Anomsigna, both residents of Kusanaba, a suburb within the Zebilla District.

According to preliminary police investigations, the tragedy unfolded on the night of Wednesday, 10 June 2026, whilst the couple was resting in the comfort of their bedroom. In a terrifying breach of security, four heavily armed men forcibly breached the premises, launched an immediate assault, and opened fire on the defenceless couple.

Amidst the gunfire, a critically wounded Mr Azubilla managed to raise an alarm, crying out desperately for assistance. The distress calls caught the attention of his brother, Ayubugre Apam, who was within the vicinity.

Mr Ayubugre rushed into his brother’s room, only to confront a horrific scene: the couple was lying in a supine position on the floor, surrounded by a pool of blood.

The victims were quickly evacuated from the scene and rushed to the Zegoyire Health Centre in a frantic bid to save their lives. Tragically, Mrs Apam Anomsigna was pronounced dead upon arrival at the facility.

Her husband, Mr Azubilla, survived long enough to be urgently transferred to the Zebilla District Hospital for advanced medical intervention, but succumbed to his severe injuries and was also pronounced dead on arrival.

A subsequent medical examination of the bodies confirmed deep gunshot wounds as the primary cause of death. Bolstering the forensic investigation, grieving family members recovered and handed over three spent AK-47 ammunition shells found at the crime scene to the police team.

An official statement signed by the Upper East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Abdul-Rahman Sumaila, confirmed that the four suspects remain securely in police custody.

He assured the public that the Command is fast-tracking its processes to ensure the suspects are arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction to face the full rigours of the law.

The police also commended residents for their continued cooperation as efforts intensify to stamp out violent crime across the border districts of the region.

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