Two killed, two injured after police operation turns violent in Sefwi Sayerano

Two people have reportedly been killed, and two others sustained gunshot injuries following a confrontation between police officers and residents at Sefwi Sayerano in the Western North Region.

The incident is alleged to have occurred when officers from the Sefwi Wiawso Divisional Police Command went to the community to arrest a suspected drug peddler.

Speaking to Adom News, Okyeame Kwaku Ortiz said some residents attempted to resist the arrest, leading to a confrontation during which the police allegedly opened fire.

Two people were confirmed dead at the scene, while two others sustained gunshot injuries and fractures.

Another person is reportedly missing, with residents expressing fears that the individual may also have been shot.

The injured victims have been taken to a health facility for treatment, while one of the bodies of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary, with the other still in the town.

Okyeame Kwaku Ortiz expressed disappointment in the police over the handling of the operation and called on authorities to ensure justice is served.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to issue an official statement on the incident as investigations continue.

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