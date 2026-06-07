Ministry of Health commends police over arrest of suspected recruitment fraudster

The Ministry of Health has commended the Ghana Police Service for the arrest and prosecution of a man accused of defrauding unemployed health professionals by falsely promising to secure them employment within the Ghana Health Service.

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 7, the Ministry identified the suspect as Isaac Adu Gyamfi, who is alleged to have collected substantial sums of money from several job seekers after claiming he could facilitate their recruitment into the country's health sector.

According to the Ministry, preliminary information indicates that the suspect exploited the desperation of unemployed health professionals by presenting himself as someone capable of influencing recruitment processes and securing employment opportunities within the Ghana Health Service in exchange for money.

The Ministry said investigations into the matter are ongoing and confirmed that the suspect has already been arraigned before a court.

He has subsequently been remanded into police custody pending further legal proceedings.

The case has once again brought attention to the growing problem of recruitment scams targeting graduates and unemployed professionals seeking opportunities in the public sector.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and fairness in public sector recruitment, the Ministry stressed that employment into the health sector follows strictly approved procedures and does not involve the payment of money to individuals or intermediaries.

"The Ministry reiterates that recruitment into the health sector is conducted strictly through approved and transparent processes," the statement said.

It further emphasised that no individual, group or intermediary has been authorised to sell recruitment slots, offer protocol placements or influence employment decisions in return for financial payments.

The Ministry cautioned health professionals and job seekers across the country against falling victim to fraudulent schemes and urged them to exercise vigilance when seeking employment opportunities.

It advised members of the public not to make payments to any person claiming to have the authority to facilitate recruitment into the Ghana Health Service or any other agency under the Ministry.

The Ministry also encouraged anyone approached by suspected fraudsters to immediately report the matter to the nearest police station or contact the Ministry through its official communication channels.

Beyond the current case, the Ministry disclosed that it is actively pursuing other reports involving recruitment fraud and similar acts of deception within the sector.

Officials indicated that the Ministry remains determined to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to investigate, apprehend and prosecute individuals engaged in fraudulent recruitment activities.

The Ministry further assured the public that it would continue to implement measures aimed at protecting job seekers from exploitation and ensuring that all recruitment exercises are conducted in a fair, transparent and accountable manner.

The Ministry has reiterated its warning that legitimate recruitment into the health sector is never sold and urged prospective applicants to rely only on official announcements and approved channels when applying for employment opportunities.

The Ministry said it remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of the recruitment process and protecting the public from scams that undermine confidence in the country's healthcare institutions.

"The Ministry remains committed to working closely with law enforcement agencies to identify, arrest, and prosecute all persons involved in recruitment-related fraud and to protect the integrity of the recruitment process," the statement read.

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