MoH inaugurates hepatitis technical working group to eliminate disease by 2030

The Ministry of Health has inaugurated a National Viral Hepatitis Technical Working Group to spearhead Ghana's efforts to eliminate viral hepatitis by 2030 as part of activities marking World Hepatitis Day 2026.

The initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS), forms part of a renewed national strategy to strengthen prevention, diagnosis, treatment and public awareness of viral hepatitis, which health authorities estimate affects about 10 per cent of Ghana's population, the Service disclosed on social media.

The event, held under the theme "Hepatitis: Let's Break It Down," brought together health experts, policymakers, development partners and civil society organisations to chart a coordinated response to the disease.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Minister for Health, the Chief Director of the Ministry, Desmond Boateng, described viral hepatitis as a significant public health threat that requires sustained political commitment and multi-sectoral collaboration.

He said the newly inaugurated Technical Working Group would provide strategic direction for the implementation of Ghana's hepatitis control programme and oversee interventions aimed at achieving the global elimination target by 2030.

Mr Boateng also announced plans to expand key interventions, including the nationwide rollout of the Hepatitis B birth-dose vaccine to protect newborns from infection.

He urged Ghanaians to take advantage of screening services, stressing that early detection and treatment are essential to reducing the burden of the disease.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, said efforts were underway to integrate hepatitis prevention, testing and treatment into primary healthcare services to improve access across the country.

Health experts at the event disclosed that an estimated three million Ghanaians are living with Hepatitis B, while more than 500,000 are infected with Hepatitis C, highlighting the need for intensified public education and improved access to care.

To strengthen nationwide awareness and encourage early testing, the Ministry also appointed award-winning musician Okyeame Kwame as Ghana's National Hepatitis Ambassador, recognising his more than 15 years of advocacy on hepatitis prevention and free screening campaigns. During the event, he unveiled a new awareness song aimed at promoting testing and tackling the stigma surrounding the disease.

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