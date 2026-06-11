Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Health has voiced its support for the conviction of the man found guilty of assaulting a midwife at the Tema Community 22 Polyclinic.
According to the ministry, the ruling confirms the importance of protecting health workers from abuse.
In a press release issued on June 10, 2026, the ministry said it firmly supports the conviction of Desmond Bosomtwe, who was sentenced to pay a fine of GH¢1,200.00 and GH¢5,000.00 in compensation to the victim.
“The Ministry firmly supports the conviction of Desmond Bosomtwe, who was found guilty of assaulting the health worker. The court’s decision, which includes a fine of GH¢ 1,200.00, a bond of good behavior, restricted access to the facility, and compensation of GH¢ 5,000.00 to the victim, underscores the importance of protecting health personnel from abuse.”
The Ministry also commended the Ghana Police Service for ensuring the matter was duly prosecuted.
It further warned that violence against health workers will not be tolerated under any circumstances, stressing that the case should serve as a clear signal to anyone who engages in such conduct.
The Ministry added that it will continue to support efforts that uphold professionalism, accountability, and the safety of all health personnel across the country.
Latest Stories
-
Deputy Transport Minister praises MPS investment at Tema Port
17 minutes
-
Nearly 3,000 patients a day face corridor care in NHS
18 minutes
-
US dismantles West African birth tourism network, revokes over 100 visas
34 minutes
-
Author urges Ghanaians to reconnect with their roots at launch of Amane Adesa: Of Monsters and Gods
35 minutes
-
Afoko donates 400 bags of cement, GH¢30,000 towards completion of Volta NPP head office
1 hour
-
Health Ministry backs conviction of man who assaulted midwife at Tema Community 22 Polyclinic
1 hour
-
Greater Accra REGSEC lists flood-prone areas as GMet forecasts 100–150mm rainfall in June
1 hour
-
Suppliers to picket Education Ministry over GH¢50m Free SHS debt
1 hour
-
Fisheries Minister cracks down on premix fuel overpricing and mismanagement of community funds
1 hour
-
From unsafe sanitation to thriving businesses: How SNV is changing lives in Nandom
1 hour
-
Operationalise Trede Agenda 111 Hospital to ease pressure on KATH – Dr Kingsley Agyemang urges government
1 hour
-
Ghana Water Ltd inaugurates Governing Council for Water Institute
1 hour
-
Agbodza raises alarm over traffic light board theft in front of police headquarters
1 hour
-
See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on Thursday (June 11, 2026)
1 hour
-
2 rescued alive after road crash on Kpeve–Peki highway
2 hours