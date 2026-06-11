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Health Ministry backs conviction of man who assaulted midwife at Tema Community 22 Polyclinic

  11 June 2026 8:52am
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The Ministry of Health has voiced its support for the conviction of the man found guilty of assaulting a midwife at the Tema Community 22 Polyclinic.

According to the ministry, the ruling confirms the importance of protecting health workers from abuse.

In a press release issued on June 10, 2026, the ministry said it firmly supports the conviction of Desmond Bosomtwe, who was sentenced to pay a fine of GH¢1,200.00 and GH¢5,000.00 in compensation to the victim.

“The Ministry firmly supports the conviction of Desmond Bosomtwe, who was found guilty of assaulting the health worker. The court’s decision, which includes a fine of GH¢ 1,200.00, a bond of good behavior, restricted access to the facility, and compensation of GH¢ 5,000.00 to the victim, underscores the importance of protecting health personnel from abuse.”

The Ministry also commended the Ghana Police Service for ensuring the matter was duly prosecuted.

It further warned that violence against health workers will not be tolerated under any circumstances, stressing that the case should serve as a clear signal to anyone who engages in such conduct.

The Ministry added that it will continue to support efforts that uphold professionalism, accountability, and the safety of all health personnel across the country.



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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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