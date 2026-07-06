Health Ministry opens recruitment for 36th batch of Medical Officers and Dentists

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Health has announced the opening of the recruitment process for the 36th batch of Medical Officers and Dentists who have completed their housemanship and have been duly verified by the Medical and Dental Council.
The exercise, which is expected to begin on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., forms part of the government’s annual posting and deployment process for newly qualified medical professionals into the public health system.
According to the Ministry, eligible applicants are required to submit their applications through the official online recruitment portal and select their preferred districts for posting.
The application process will be conducted via the Ministry’s recruitment platform, where candidates are expected to follow the stated procedures carefully.
Vacancies available at this stage cover key public health agencies, including the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), Ahmadiyya Health Services, and the Mental Health Authority.
The Ministry has set Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. as the deadline for submission of all applications.
It stated that the recruitment process remains strictly transparent and cautioned applicants against engaging with individuals or groups who may claim to facilitate postings for a fee.
According to the Ministry, no payment is required at any stage of the process, and applicants are urged to remain vigilant against fraud.
In addition, the Ministry noted that Medical and Dental Officers from the 34th and 35th batches who had previously applied but were not posted may also participate in the current exercise.
"However, participation by this group will be limited to their original regions, as posted, if vacancies remain."
Read the full statement below
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