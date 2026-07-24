Unemployed Trained Teachers demand update as deadline for recruitment results expires

The Coalition of Unemployed Trained Teachers 2023 (CUTT 2023) has called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to issue an official update on the release of the 2026 teacher recruitment results following the expiration of the latest timeline announced by the Minister for Education.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 24, the coalition reminded the GES that the Education Minister had assured applicants that the recruitment results would be released on that date after an earlier delay attributed to technical challenges.

The group said thousands of unemployed trained teachers have been patiently waiting for the outcome of the recruitment exercise and deserve timely communication from the Service.

According to CUTT 2023, the recruitment process has been characterised by repeated postponements, leaving applicants uncertain about their fate.

The coalition recalled that the Minister initially announced July 1, 2026, as the date for the release of the results. However, the deadline passed without any announcement.

Subsequently, the Ghana Education Service released a recruitment timeline indicating that shortlisted candidates would be announced by July 20. That deadline also elapsed without the publication of the results.

Speaking during the Government Accountability Series, the Education Minister later explained that system-related challenges were responsible for the delay and assured applicants that the results would instead be released on Friday, July 24.

With that deadline now due, CUTT 2023 is urging the Ghana Education Service to honour the commitment or, at the very least, issue a communiqué informing applicants of the exact time the results will be released or explaining any further delays.

The coalition said a timely update would help maintain the confidence of applicants and prevent further disappointment among thousands of unemployed trained teachers awaiting recruitment into the Ghana Education Service.

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