Government is considering decentralising teacher recruitment – Haruna Iddrisu

The government is considering a move to decentralise the recruitment of teachers, with Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu indicating that the proposal forms part of ongoing discussions on improving the management of education at the local level.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, June 18, Mr Iddrisu said President John Dramani Mahama is considering a new decentralisation approach that could see teacher recruitment moved from the headquarters of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to the local level.

According to the minister, "The president is considering, but is subject to his discussion and conclusion,” adding that under the proposed decentralisation policy, the government may consider increasing the allocation of the Common Fund under Article 252 from 5% to 7.5%.

He explained that the president's view is that “1% of that 7.5% should be given to the localised education support division of the assemblies” to support the decentralised recruitment of teachers.

Mr Iddrisu said the proposal is based on the belief that “the assemblies should be those recruiting teachers and not the headquarters at GES."

He further indicated that another 1% of the proposed allocation being considered would be directed towards health, although he stressed that the idea is still being discussed.

The education minister also argued that decentralising the system could improve accountability, especially in dealing with disciplinary issues involving teachers.

He questioned why disciplinary matters involving teachers should always be handled at the GES headquarters when the issues occur at the local level.

Addressing concerns about teacher transfers, postings, and secondments, the minister acknowledged that some of the difficulties in managing the system are also influenced by requests from lawmakers.

"Some of these problems are created by our own demands,” he said, explaining that members often make requests such as “I want this person transferred. I want this person moved. I want this secondment to be done,” making the process difficult to manage.

Mr Iddrisu said the government has taken note of the concerns and is engaging Members of Parliament on the matter.

On teacher recruitment, the Education Minister disclosed that although the government currently has limited clearance to recruit, there are still vacancies across the country.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.