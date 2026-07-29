Women are key drivers of Ghana’s economic growth – CBG Managing Director

Audio By Carbonatix
The Managing Director of Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd (CBG), Dr Naomi Wolali Kwetey, has described women as key drivers of Ghana's economic growth and national development, stressing the need for greater financial support to help women-owned businesses thrive.
Speaking at the 6th Women in Trade and Investment Conference 2026, the Managing Director said empowering women entrepreneurs was essential to building stronger businesses, creating jobs and fostering more resilient communities.
According to her, "We firmly believe that women are key drivers of economic growth, innovation, and national development. Their success translates into stronger families, thriving businesses, and more resilient communities."
She noted that CBG recognises the immense contribution of women entrepreneurs and remains committed to providing them with the financial tools and opportunities required to expand their businesses.
"At CBG, we are committed to being more than just a financial institution. We strive to be a trusted partner, providing the financial support, tools, and opportunities that empower women-owned businesses to start, grow, and succeed," she stated.
She encouraged women entrepreneurs to explore the bank's wide range of financial products, including savings and investment solutions, flexible financing options and business advisory services designed to support enterprises at every stage of growth.
"Whether you are starting a business, expanding your operations, or seeking to strengthen your financial future, we are here to support your journey," she said.
The Managing Director also underscored the importance of financial literacy, saying entrepreneurs equipped with sound financial knowledge are better positioned to manage their businesses effectively and achieve sustainable growth.
"Our financial literacy programmes are designed to equip you with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to make informed financial decisions, manage your businesses effectively, and achieve sustainable growth," she said.
She further urged participants to use the conference as an opportunity to build strategic partnerships, exchange ideas and strengthen business networks that could unlock new opportunities.
"Network, share experiences, learn from one another, and build partnerships that will drive lasting growth and success," she advised.
Reaffirming CBG's commitment to supporting women-led enterprises, the Managing Director said the bank would continue to provide tailored financial solutions to businesses across different sectors and sizes.
"Together, let us unlock the financial opportunities that will empower more women entrepreneurs, strengthen our businesses, and contribute to building a more prosperous and inclusive Ghana."
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