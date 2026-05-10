CBG reaffirms commitment to women’s health and community development in Adaklu outreach

The Managing Director of Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd, Dr Naomi Wolali Kwetey, has reiterated the bank’s commitment to preventive healthcare, women’s empowerment and community development following a large-scale free medical outreach in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region.

The exercise, held on Saturday, May 9, formed part of activities marking Mother’s Day and brought together hundreds of women from across the district for free health screening services and related support programmes.

Speaking during the visit, Dr Kwetey said the initiative was primarily focused on improving the health of women through early detection and preventive care.

“Today, we are here in Adaklu, one of the good things that we are doing, looking at the health of women,” she said. “Especially because tomorrow [Sunday, May 10] is Mother’s Day, we are here in Adaklu to look at the health position of our women.”

She emphasised that many women, particularly those in active employment, often remain unaware of underlying health conditions due to limited access to routine medical checks.

“Preventive health care is necessary for our country and CBG is here to add a quota to what Ghana is doing,” she stated. “We are looking at the women’s health in terms of blood pressure, cholesterol or even diabetes. Most women around are working and they don’t know their status.”

According to her, the outreach was designed to bridge that gap by bringing essential health services directly to the community.

“So today, we want to bring to them preventive healthcare, and that is why we are here in Adaklu,” Dr Kwetey explained.

The programme provided free screening for nearly 1,000 women, covering conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and cholesterol-related complications. Beneficiaries also received counselling and basic medical advice following assessments.

Dr Kwetey stressed that all services provided during the outreach were completely free of charge.

“Everything here is free. Completely free,” she said.

In addition to healthcare services, the initiative also incorporated financial literacy education aimed at equipping women with knowledge to improve their economic wellbeing alongside their health.

“In fact, we have an add-on. We are looking at financial literacy. As we are helping them with their health, we are looking at financial literacy for them,” she noted.

Dr Kwetey further indicated that CBG intends to deepen its relationship with the Adaklu community, suggesting that the district could be considered for future long-term interventions.

“I’m sure that Adaklu will be one of the communities that CBG will be adopting,” she said. “We will have follow-ups and see how we can support their health and even in terms of their financials, especially the women.”

She also expressed appreciation to key local and regional authorities for their support in making the outreach possible, naming the Regional Minister, the Member of Parliament, Kwame Governs Agbodza, and the District Chief Executive.

“Without them, this would not have happened. They facilitated us to bring it over to this place,” she said.

Dr Kwetey explained that the outreach also formed part of a broader effort to support underserved communities and assess healthcare conditions within local clinics.

“We believe that there are some people who are not as fortunate as others. And therefore, we are here to see what we can do, and we do our best to help the people. So that’s why we are here also to look at the clinics alongside,” she stated.

The Managing Director described the Adaklu programme as the climax of a series of similar interventions conducted over the past five to six months across the country.

“This is our climax. We have been doing this for the past maybe five, six months now. So this is the last for this year, but definitely next year we will come and we will have something new for Adaklu,” she said.

The atmosphere at the event reflected strong community enthusiasm, with large numbers of women turning up for the free services.

“If you listen to the noise behind you, you would know that the women have come in their numbers,” Dr Kwetey remarked. “They are really happy that we are here to help them.”

When asked about the possibility of establishing a banking presence in the district, she indicated that such plans could be considered in the future, particularly given emerging economic activity in the area.

“That is for later,” she said. “But this tells me that they have opened something around a 24-hour economy and maybe, just maybe, CBG will be here.”

She concluded her remarks with a brief message to women on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

“I will just say, Happy Mother’s Day. Enjoy being a woman,” she said.

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