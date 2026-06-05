Court threatens to throw out Mamprobi Hospital baby theft case over delayed disclosures

An Accra Circuit Court has warned it will be forced to throw out the high-profile Mamprobi Hospital baby theft case if the prosecution fails to file its disclosures without further delay.

The court, sitting at the Police Headquarters, issued the warning after Chief Inspector Opoku Aniagyei, who is leading the prosecution, informed it that the process had stalled due to delays in securing signatures from key witnesses.

According to the prosecution, the complainant and her husband were yet to sign the statements prepared for them. Doctors, nurses, and security personnel listed as witnesses have also not appended their signatures.

A lawyer said to be representing the hospital had reportedly requested a meeting with the medical staff and security personnel before they signed their statements, a development that has contributed to a delay of approximately two months in filing the disclosures.

The court adjourned the matter to June 11, 2026, with the warning that the case will be dismissed if the situation is not resolved.

A 33-year-old trader by name Latifa Salifu is on trial for allegedly taking a four-day-old baby from Mamprobi Hospital. She has pleaded not guilty to a charge of child stealing and is currently on a GH¢200,000 bail.

The complainant, Precious Ankomah, a 29-year-old trader from James Town, delivered a baby boy at Mamprobi Hospital on February 16, 2026, via caesarean section. Medical examinations later revealed the baby had jaundice, and arrangements were made to transfer mother and child to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. Although Ankomah was discharged the same day due to inability to pay hospital bills, she remained at the facility with her baby.

According to prosecutors, at around 4:00 a.m. on February 17, the accused, dressed in peach-coloured nurse scrubs, approached the complainant, looked at the baby, and left. She allegedly returned around 7 a.m. and took the baby away, claiming she was going to administer medication, but she did not return with the child.

When nurses arrived for their shift, the baby was discovered missing. The complainant told staff she had assumed the woman who took her child was a nurse. A search of the hospital proved unsuccessful, and the matter was reported to Mamprobi Police by nurse Abigail Gudjinu.

On February 18, during investigations, a whistle-blower reportedly informed police that the accused had claimed she delivered a baby at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and had been discharged the same day. She was later arrested and allegedly admitted to the offence during interrogation.

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