Regional

Taxi destroyed in fire outbreak at Frimpongso

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  5 June 2026 12:58pm
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A commercial taxi was destroyed by fire at Frimpongso in the Eastern Region on Tuesday, June 2, despite the swift response of firefighters from the Anyinam Fire Station, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has said.

According to the GNFS, personnel from the Anyinam Fire Station responded promptly to a distress call reporting a vehicular fire at approximately 5:51 p.m.

A firefighting crew was immediately dispatched to the scene and arrived to find a Daewoo Chevrolet taxi fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly deployed a hose reel and launched an aggressive firefighting operation to prevent the blaze from spreading.

The fire was brought under control within five minutes of the crew's arrival and was completely extinguished shortly afterwards, averting what could have become a more serious incident.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were recorded in connection with the fire. However, the vehicle sustained extensive damage and was completely destroyed by the flames.

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