Adaklu DCE commends CBG for women’s health outreach initiative

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Adaklu District in the Volta Region, Jerry Yao Ameko, has praised Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd (CBG) for bringing free health screening and financial literacy services to women in the district as part of activities marking this year’s Mother’s Day celebration.

Speaking during the outreach programme held in Adaklu on Saturday, May 9, Mr Ameko described the intervention as timely and significant, particularly for women who may be unaware of underlying health conditions.

“I’d want to use the opportunity to say Happy Mother’s Day to all our lovely mothers in advance because tomorrow [Sunday, May 10] is Mother’s Day,” he stated. “We are extremely grateful to the Almighty God for bringing CBG to Adaklu.”

The DCE expressed appreciation to the Member of Parliament for Adaklu and Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, for facilitating collaboration between the district and the management of CBG to make the outreach possible.

“I want to say special thanks to my boss, the MP and Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwame Governs Agbodza, for his perfect collaboration with the management of CBG and also accepting to lead them to come to Adaklu to help our dear mothers mark this year’s Mother’s Day celebration,” he said.

Mr Ameko noted that the initiative would help residents, particularly women, to better understand and manage their health conditions through regular medical screening and professional advice.

“The presence of CBG Ghana is to help the people of Adaklu, especially our women, check their health status and then seek proper advice as to what to do to improve upon their health conditions,” he explained.

He stressed the importance of preventive healthcare, highlighting that many people often live with undiagnosed conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol.

“There are a lot of people moving along not knowing what their status is as far as health is concerned,” he stated.

“Sometimes you have to check your pressure, sometimes your sugar level, and sometimes your cholesterol level. Lack of knowledge about these things can lead to preventable deaths.”

According to him, the programme would contribute significantly to the overall wellbeing and productivity of residents.

“A sound mind lives in a sound body,” he added.

Beyond healthcare, the DCE commended CBG for incorporating financial literacy education into the outreach, describing it as a meaningful contribution towards women’s empowerment and national development.

“It is not only health that CBG is providing for our women here,” he said. “They are offering financial literacy to our people.”

Mr Ameko linked the initiative to the government’s broader agenda of supporting women economically, referencing plans for the establishment of a Women’s Development Bank.

“As the President says, there is total dedication to the development of women in this country and that is why the President says that we shall give the women of this country a Women’s Development Bank,” he remarked. “This is a positive coincidence.”

The DCE also used the occasion to formally invite CBG to establish a banking presence in the district, revealing that Adaklu currently has no bank despite ongoing economic expansion efforts.

“Just yesterday we handed over oversight for the construction of a 24-hour economy market and one of the components is a bank facility,” he disclosed.

“I was speaking to the Managing Director of CBG that once we have a bank component within the 24-hour economy market, CBG is invited to be the first institution to establish there.”

He described the absence of banking services in the district as a major gap in local development and expressed optimism that stronger collaboration with CBG could help transform the area economically.

“If a bank will come to Adaklu, and with the great offer CBG has given us through this health screening, we are inviting them with much love to establish here so that we can grow this relationship,” he said.

Mr Ameko raised concerns about the district’s healthcare infrastructure, revealing that although Adaklu currently has 18 health facilities, including health centres and Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, it still lacks a district hospital or a polyclinic.

“Currently in Adaklu we have 18 health facilities, some health centres and CHPS compounds, but we do not have a district hospital,” he lamented.

He explained that the district is working towards upgrading one of its health centres into a polyclinic but noted that progress has yet to fully materialise.

“We are working hard to get one of the health centres upgraded to a polyclinic, but we have not seen it fully materialise yet,” he stated.

According to him, the absence of a district hospital places residents at risk during medical emergencies, as patients often have to travel long distances to access advanced healthcare services in nearby towns such as Ho, Adidome and Akatsi.

“When there are critical conditions, people have to be referred to hospitals elsewhere,” he explained. “Referring somebody from the extreme end of Adaklu to Ho or Adidome or Akatsi is a long distance and time is not always a friend to anybody.”

He stressed that establishing a district hospital would significantly improve healthcare delivery and reduce avoidable complications caused by delays in treatment.

The DCE further highlighted ongoing infrastructure and economic development projects in the district, particularly improvements in road networks under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama and Roads and Highways Minister, Governs Agbodza.

“Over the years, we have suffered road network challenges, but under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama and our MP and Minister for Roads and Highways, we are highly optimistic,” he said.

“We can already see signs that our roads are being opened up and work is progressing steadily.”

Mr Ameko expressed confidence that improved roads would attract investment, expand trade opportunities and create employment for young people and women in the district.

Describing Adaklu as an agrarian district with fertile land suitable for various forms of cultivation, he encouraged investors and entrepreneurs to consider the area for agricultural and industrial ventures.

“This is a district noted for agriculture. We have vast land suitable for all kinds of cultivation,” he stated.

He also promoted Adaklu’s honey industry, claiming the district produces some of the finest honey in Ghana and beyond.

“The best honey in this whole country, and maybe even West Africa, comes from Adaklu,” he declared.

According to him, plans are underway to establish a 1,500-acre industrial park in the district, with a honey processing factory expected to become the first major facility to be developed there.

The DCE further disclosed that Adaklu Mountain has been identified as Ghana’s next paragliding destination, a move expected to boost tourism in the Volta Region.

He revealed that district authorities recently held discussions with the traditional council, led by the Paramount Chief of Adaklu, Togbe Gbogbi Atsa V, and officials from the Ghana Tourism Authority regarding progress on the project.

“Just as Kwahu is known for paragliding, the next destination for paragliding in Ghana is Adaklu,” he announced.

Mr Ameko added that the district remains committed to improving education, revealing that local authorities recently supported Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates through mock examinations, meals and graduation celebrations.

“Our attention and focus are strongly on education and health,” he said. “We are determined to shape the future of the young generation that will take up leadership in the years ahead.”

He disclosed that Adaklu’s population currently stands at between 15,000 and 17,000 residents.

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