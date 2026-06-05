National

Cynthia Morrison urges urgent relocation of girl allegedly defiled by father

Source: Adom Online  
  5 June 2026 12:59pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Former Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, has stressed the need for urgent relocation and protection of the alleged victim to ensure her safety and recovery in an alleged defilement case involving a police officer and his biological daughter.

She said the child’s welfare, education, and well-being must be prioritised.

“We need to relocate the girl to the safest place. " The interest of the child, her welfare, and education are important,” she said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, on June 5.

She noted that the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) should be fully involved in the matter, given that the victim is a minor.

“DOVVSU is under the police and the Ministry of Gender, and I believe once she is a minor, they will know what is going on,” she added.

Mrs. Morrison further called for counselling support for both the child and her mother as part of efforts to help them recover from the trauma.

“The woman also needs counselling, just as the girl,” she said.

According to her, the abuse allegedly began when the girl went to stay with her father in Garu after years of not knowing him.

She claimed the father allegedly forced himself on the girl during her first visit.

The mother further stated that the child later underwent a medical examination at an undisclosed hospital, where she was diagnosed with HIV.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group