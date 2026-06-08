I had to tell my children we’re renovating the house – Father reveals after court-ordered eviction displaces his family

Audio By Carbonatix
As excavators tore through homes at Tema Community 25 following the execution of a court order, one father says his most painful moment was not watching years of investment crumble, but finding the words to explain it to his children.
For Daniel Haruna Seidu, the demolition of his home has left his family displaced and uncertain about the future after years of hard work and sacrifice.
Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr. Seidu said he is struggling to come to terms with the loss, stating that the emotional weight of the demolition goes beyond the destruction of a building.
“I have a family of eight. My years of investment into that house have gone down the drain. How am I going to start all over again? I don’t even know how I’m going to start and where I am going to take my family to,” he said.
According to him, the house represented years of dedication, planning and financial sacrifice.
“If you see the house, you will understand my pain. How am I going to start all over again?” he asked. “My children asked me what was going on and why they were moving our things,” he recalled.
Unable to explain that the family was losing its home, he said he chose instead to reassure them with a story he hoped would spare them immediate distress.
“I had to tell them we wanted to move our things temporarily because the house was going to be renovated. What is our crime for them to do this?” he questioned.
While acknowledging that the demolition was carried out under a court order, Mr. Seidu said the experience has left him devastated and searching for answers.
“The laws of the land gave them the right to do this,” he said.
For now, the father of eight is left trying to rebuild his life while shielding his children from the full reality of their displacement, a reality he himself is still struggling to accept.
Latest Stories
-
Speaker Alban Bagbin donates 16,584 uniforms, commissions two classrooms at Nadowli-Kaleo
4 minutes
-
Sweety Aborchie Writes: The Half-Built Staircase, Women, Power, Politics (Issue 4)
24 minutes
-
See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on Tuesday, June 9
28 minutes
-
KMA orders immediate evacuation ahead of Santasi-Asokwa Interchange construction
32 minutes
-
I’ll be the first Ashanti Regional Chairman to become NPP National Chairman – Wontumi
41 minutes
-
I’m willing to sacrifice everything for NPP’s 2028 victory – Wontumi
46 minutes
-
I had to tell my children we’re renovating the house – Father reveals after court-ordered eviction displaces his family
48 minutes
-
GES releases Academic Intervention Fund for schools
1 hour
-
Canada issues strict food import rules ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026
1 hour
-
No one can campaign more than me – Wontumi declares readiness to unite and lead NPP
1 hour
-
Permit audit step in right direction but not enough – Structural engineer
1 hour
-
‘We want power, not English lessons’ – Chairman Wontumi
1 hour
-
Kotoko appoint former Dutch goalkeeper Stanley Menzo as Technical Director
1 hour
-
Wontumi says challenges have prepared him to lead NPP to victory
2 hours
-
Police launch investigation into killing of 36-year-old man in Nkwanta South
2 hours