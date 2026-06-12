Missing newborn at Salaga Hospital: We don’t know when the baby disappeared – Father speaks

The father of a missing newborn at the Salaga Municipal Hospital, Gabugya Simon, has given a detailed account of how the baby reportedly disappeared shortly after delivery.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Mr. Simon said police officers visited the facility after the incident to investigate where the baby was delivered.

“When the police came, they came to see where the baby was delivered,” he said.

According to him, hospital staff directed the officers to a woman responsible for caring for newborns before they are handed over to their mothers.

“The woman in charge of the babies told them the baby was there earlier, but later she realised the baby was no longer there,” he recounted.

Mr. Simon said he was surprised that the disappearance was not reported immediately.

“They asked her why she did not report it immediately, but she just sat there until they arrived,” he said.

“She is supposed to take care of the babies before they are given to their mothers, so we asked why she didn’t alert anyone when she noticed the baby was missing,” he added.

READ ALSO: Missing newborn sparks tension at Salaga Hospital as police detain nurse

He said the development left everyone at the hospital shocked.

“We were all shocked,” he said.

Mr. Simon added that his wife had given birth to her third child, making the situation even more distressing for the family.

He further claimed that doctors initially informed him that the baby had been placed on oxygen, but later asked for it to be removed because the baby was stable.

“I was told the baby was on oxygen, and I asked them to remove it because they said the baby was fine,” he said.

“So I don’t understand why later I was told the baby was missing. If the oxygen was removed, why was the baby not handed over to the mother instead of being declared missing?” he questioned.

The disappearance of the newborn has left the family devastated and raised renewed concerns about security in maternity and postnatal wards across the country.

The Salaga case adds to previous incidents, including a reported disappearance of a week-old baby from the Zibilla District Hospital in the Upper East Region in June 2024, which triggered investigations and calls for stronger hospital security protocols.

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