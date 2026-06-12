Savannah Health Service confirms missing newborn at Salaga Hospital

The Savannah Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has confirmed an incident involving a missing newborn at the East Gonja District Hospital in Salaga, describing it as “deeply unfortunate” and currently under investigation.

In a press release issued on June 11, 2026, the Directorate said the incident occurred on June 10, 2026, and involved the disappearance of a newborn under circumstances that are yet to be fully established.

“The Savannah Regional Health Directorate (SRHD) of the Ghana Health Service regrets to announce an unfortunate incident involving a missing newborn at the East Gonja District Hospital in Salaga on June 10, 2026,” the statement said.

Following the report, the Health Service said an immediate search was conducted within the hospital premises but yielded no results.

“Following the report of the incident, an immediate search was conducted within the facility. However, the efforts did not yield any results,” the release said.

The matter was subsequently referred to the East Gonja District Police Command for further investigations to help determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Directorate expressed sympathy to the affected family, assuring them of continued support during the ongoing investigations.

“The Service extends its deepest sympathies to the parents and family of the baby during this difficult period and assures them of its full support as investigations continue,” it said.

The Health Service further indicated that it is working closely with hospital management, the Ghana Police Service and other relevant stakeholders to trace the whereabouts of the missing baby.

“The Savannah Regional Health Directorate is working closely with the hospital management, the Ghana Police Service, and other relevant stakeholders to locate the missing baby and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement added.

It assured the public that the safety and wellbeing of patients, especially newborns, remain a top priority.

“The Directorate wishes to reassure the public that the safety, security, and well-being of patients, newborns, and all clients of the health service remain a top priority of the Ghana Health Service,” it said.

The Directorate also appealed to the public for assistance, urging anyone with information to report to the nearest police station or the East Gonja District Hospital.

“Any information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality,” the statement assured.

The Ghana Health Service reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a thorough investigation and working to reunite the baby with the family.

The statement was signed by Dr John Ekow Otoo, Regional Director of Health Service for the Savannah Region.

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