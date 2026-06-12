2 midwives remanded over baby theft at Salaga Hospital

Two midwives from the East Gonja District Hospital in Salaga have been remanded into police custody by the Tamale Circuit Court over their alleged involvement in the disappearance of a newborn from the facility.

The accused, Frank Atanga, 52, and Mariam Mohammed, 32, were arraigned before Her Honour Afua Srakuba on charges of conspiracy to steal and abduction.

Both accused persons pleaded not guilty when they appeared before the court.

The court subsequently ordered that they be remanded into police custody for one week, with the case adjourned to June 18, 2026, for further hearing.

The development comes as the Ghana Police Service continues investigations into the suspected abduction of a newborn who reportedly went missing from the hospital on June 10, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Savannah Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has described the incident as “unfortunate and disturbing,” adding that immediate efforts were made to locate the baby after the disappearance was reported.

According to the Directorate, a search conducted within the hospital premises did not yield any results.

Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. John Ekow Otoo, said the Directorate is working closely with hospital management, security personnel and the Ghana Police Service to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure the safe recovery of the newborn.

He assured that the Health Service remains committed to supporting the affected family as investigations continue.

The Directorate has also appealed to the public for any information that could assist in locating the missing baby, urging individuals to report to the nearest police station or relevant authorities.

It further assured that all information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality as security agencies intensify efforts to trace the child.

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