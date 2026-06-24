Blood Sisters star Ini Dima-Okojie welcomes baby boy with husband

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Nollywood actress Ini-Dima Okojie has announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy, with her husband, Abasi Ene-Obong, as she celebrates her birthday.
The actress, known for her exceptional role in the Netflix series Blood Sisters, shared the news in an emotional post on social media, revealing that this year’s birthday celebration carries a deeper meaning for her.
Unlike previous birthdays, which she marked with elaborate photoshoots and themed concepts, Ini-Dima said she chose to share a photograph taken on the day her son was born, describing it as the moment her life changed forever.
“This year, I celebrate as a mother,” she wrote.
The actress reflected on the joys and challenges of motherhood, describing the experience as the most humbling, demanding, and rewarding role she has ever taken on.
According to her, the past few weeks have been filled with a mix of beautiful, overwhelming, exhausting, and unforgettable moments as she adjusts to life with her newborn son.
She also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to raise her child, saying caring for him has revealed strengths she never knew she possessed and given her a greater appreciation for mothers everywhere.
Ini-Dima’s announcement comes months after she publicly revealed her pregnancy and spoke candidly about her struggle with uterine fibroids.
Thanking fans, friends, and family for their support throughout her journey into motherhood, the actress said she feels blessed to celebrate not only another year of life but also the privilege of being a mother.
“Today, I celebrate another year of life, but even more than that, I celebrate the privilege of being his mum,” she wrote.
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