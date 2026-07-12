Northern Region needs better conditions to retain nurses and midwives – UPNMG President

The National President of the Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG), Maxwell Oduro Yeboah, has called for deliberate government investment in the Northern Region to improve the retention of nurses and midwives, saying many health professionals leave not by choice but because of poor working and living conditions.

Speaking at the Northern Regional Nurses and Midwives Conference in Tamale, Mr Oduro Yeboah said although the region produces a significant number of healthcare professionals, inadequate infrastructure, limited accommodation and inequitable deployment systems continue to drive many of them elsewhere.

The conference, held at the Radach Hotel, was on the theme: "Strengthening Nursing and Midwifery Practice: Bridging the Gap, Building the Future for Ghana's Healthcare."

Mr Oduro Yeboah endorsed calls for a more balanced approach to national development, arguing that the concentration of opportunities in Accra continues to force many young professionals to relocate.

Referring to earlier remarks by the Northern Regional Minister, Ali Adolf John Mburudiba, who was the special guest of honour, he said the same development challenges confronting young people also affect nurses and midwives.

“Honourable Minister, I heard you long ago, and I have never forgotten it. You said Accra must not remain the focal point of growth, that our young people leave not by choice but by necessity. Hon, you are right,” he said.

He stressed that retaining healthcare professionals requires more than postings, insisting that government must create an environment that encourages them to remain in underserved communities.

“And the answer is the same for nurses and midwives as for everyone, but you have to give them a reason to stay. Postings with fairness. Accommodation with dignity. Facilities with water and light,” he stated.

Mr Oduro Yeboah observed that the Northern Region remains one of Ghana's leading centres for training nurses and midwives through institutions such as the Tamale Nurses Training College, the University for Development Studies, the Nalerigu College of Nursing and Midwifery, and other health training institutions.

Despite this, he said many graduates leave the region after completing their training.

“We train them here and lose them there. To the south. To the airport. A nursery that never keeps its own seedlings will never grow a forest,” he remarked.

The UPNMG President acknowledged ongoing government efforts to improve infrastructure and access to essential services, including commitments to enhance water supply in Tamale and Yendi.

He, however, maintained that improving accommodation, ensuring reliable utilities and adequately equipping health facilities would significantly enhance healthcare delivery and help retain skilled personnel.

Mr Oduro Yeboah also encouraged young nurses and midwives to prioritise continuous learning and professional development.

“The strengthening of our practice does not begin in Accra. It begins in the classroom and the commitment in your chest. Chase knowledge. It is the only property nobody can ever take from you,” he advised.

Reflecting on his own professional journey, he described Tamale as the foundation of his nursing career and urged healthcare workers from the region to believe in their potential and contribute meaningfully to the development of their communities.

He further reaffirmed the union's commitment to improving the welfare of its members through initiatives such as the UPNMG Fund, the proposed Auto Scheme to support vehicle ownership, and the planned UaMac Advanced Medical and Academic Centre.

Mr Oduro Yeboah called on government and other stakeholders to work together to create an environment where nurses and midwives can live and work with dignity, stressing that retaining healthcare professionals is essential to strengthening Ghana's health system.

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