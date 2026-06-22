Wa East MP supports nurses, teachers with eye screening and glasses

The Member of Parliament for the Wa East Constituency, Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, has organised a free eye screening exercise for teachers and nurses in the constituency and distributed 300 reading glasses worth thousands of cedis to support their vision and overall well-being.

The initiative, aimed at improving the eye health of the professionals to enable them to effectively teach and care for patients, was held over three days. The exercise commenced in Funsi on June 17, moved to Loggu on June 18, and ended in Bulenga on June 19.

The programme seeks to strengthen the eye health of hundreds of teachers and nurses who are often preoccupied with serving others, sometimes at the expense of their own health.

Since assuming office, Dr Jasaw has been working tirelessly to improve healthcare delivery in the constituency through the construction, rehabilitation, and equipping of health facilities.

According to the MP, maintaining a healthy workforce is critical to national development; hence, the decision was made to provide eye screening and the necessary support to these professionals to enable them to continue serving the district and the country effectively.

The Wa East District Director of Health Services, Dr Benjamin Aminyuure, commended the MP for the initiative, noting that it would significantly help address eye-related challenges faced by some workers in the district.

He explained that vision is essential to the performance of almost every task and that the intervention would not only promote a healthier population but also enhance productivity.

"As teachers, without your eyes, how do you prepare lesson notes? It will be difficult. The nurses, too, need their eyes to perform most of their duties. Therefore, this initiative is very important," he said.

Dr Jasaw believes that teachers and nurses are often too busy to prioritise their own health, making it necessary to bring such services closer to them to help them remain healthy and productive.

The intervention comes on the back of the MP's recent donation of assorted medical equipment to the Wa East Health Directorate as part of his Health Improvement Project.

The items were presented during a brief handing-over ceremony at the Bulenga Health Centre, where Dr Jasaw reaffirmed his commitment to improving healthcare delivery across the district through the renovation and equipping of existing health facilities, many of which he described as being in a deplorable condition.

He explained that the initiative represents a critical first step towards the introduction of secondary healthcare services in the Wa East District, which currently lacks a secondary health facility — a situation he said continues to hinder access to quality healthcare.



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