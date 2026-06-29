Ghana Eye Project provides free eye screening and surgery to over 2,000 people

The Ghana Eye Project 2026 has successfully performed more than 2,200 free eye surgeries during its humanitarian outreach programme at SDA Valley View Hospital in Oyibi, a suburb of Accra.

The exercise, which began on 15 June and concludes on 23 June 2026, has provided life-changing treatment to thousands of patients from across the country.

According to figures released by organisers, a total of 2,601 people have been screened, with 2,204 undergoing surgical procedures, representing an impressive 85 per cent operation rate.

The surgeries performed include 1,352 cataract operations and 852 pterygium procedures, restoring sight and improving the quality of life for many beneficiaries.

The initiative forms part of the Ghana Eye Project's commitment to expanding access to quality eye care through free medical interventions and humanitarian outreach, particularly for vulnerable and underserved communities.

The initiative is being organised by SDA Valley View Hospital in partnership with Columbia Union Conference, USA, Ghana Adventist Health Services (GAHS), and SDA Gbawe Hospital, with support from a team of international and local eye specialists.

Dr Martha Sebiyam Nabila, Medical Director, SDA Valley View Hospital, Oyibi, lauded the programme for its significant impact, describing it as a major contribution to preventing avoidable blindness and promoting public health across the country.

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