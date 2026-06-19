Ghana Eye Project targets 3,000 beneficiaries with free cataract and pterygium surgeries

Residents across Greater Accra and neighbouring regions are being encouraged to visit SDA Valley View Hospital, Oyibi, for screening and assessment while the programme remains ongoing.

Hundreds of patients suffering from cataracts, pterygium and other eye-related conditions are benefiting from free medical services under the Ghana Eye Project 2026, a humanitarian outreach programme currently underway at SDA Valley View Hospital in Oyibi.

The initiative is being organised by SDA Valley View Hospital in partnership with Columbia Union Conference, USA, Ghana Adventist Health Services (GAHS), and SDA Gbawe Hospital, with support from a team of international and local eye specialists.

The outreach programme, which began on 15th June and runs until 23rd June 2026, is providing free eye screening, consultations and selected cataract and pterygium surgeries for eligible patients.

Organisers say the project seeks to restore sight, improve quality of life and provide hope to individuals suffering from preventable visual impairment.

“The Ghana Eye Project 2026 was inspired by the growing number of people suffering from preventable blindness and visual impairment who cannot afford treatment,” Dr Martha Sebiyam Nabila, Medical Director, SDA Valley View Hospital, Oyibi, said.

“Eye care services and surgeries can be expensive, and because of that, it can make these interventions difficult for a lot of people, especially in the region which we found ourselves. But we can offer these services free of charge, thanks to our partners,” she added.

According to the medical team, arrangements have been made to attend to approximately 350 patients each day, with the overall outreach expected to benefit up to 3,000 people by the end of the exercise.

Health professionals involved in the programme are therefore encouraging members of the public experiencing blurred vision, cataracts, pterygium and other eye conditions to take advantage of the free services before the exercise concludes.

A beneficiary undergoing screening

Dr Nabila said early diagnosis and treatment of eye conditions can prevent avoidable blindness and significantly improve the quality of life of affected individuals.

She described the initiative as part of a broader commitment to expanding access to specialised healthcare services and reducing the burden of preventable blindness in Ghana.

The Ghana Eye Project 2026 is being held under the theme: “Restoring Sight, Renewing Hope, Transforming Lives.”

Residents across Greater Accra and neighbouring regions are being encouraged to visit SDA Valley View Hospital, Oyibi, for screening and assessment while the programme remains ongoing.

Dr Martha Sebiyam Nabila, Medical Director, SDA Valley View Hospital, Oyibi, said.

According to Dr. Martha Sebiyam Nabila, the Ghana Eye Project is intended to become an annual programme, subject to achieving its participation targets and continued support from its partners.

She further indicated that the initiative may be decentralised and extended to other parts of the country whenever the need arises and where the necessary capacity, resources, and partnerships are available to support its successful implementation.

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