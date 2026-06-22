Over 1,000 patients diagnosed in Ghana Eye Project’s free screening at Oyibi

A total of 1,468 eye conditions have been diagnosed during an ongoing free medical outreach under the Ghana Eye Project 2026 at the SDA Valley View Hospital in Oyibi, Greater Accra Region.

The humanitarian programme, which is currently underway, has offered screening services to hundreds of beneficiaries as part of efforts to improve eye health and early detection of vision-related conditions.

According to data released from the exercise, 872 cases of cataracts were recorded, while 596 patients were diagnosed with pterygium.

Residents across Greater Accra and neighbouring regions are being encouraged to visit SDA Valley View Hospital, Oyibi, for screening and assessment while the programme remains ongoing.

The outreach programme, which began on 15th June and runs until 23rd June 2026. The free eye screening comes along with consultations and selected cataract and pterygium surgeries for eligible patients.

Health professionals involved in the outreach say the initiative is helping to identify preventable and treatable eye conditions, particularly among individuals who may otherwise lack access to specialised care.

“Eye care services and surgeries can be expensive, and because of that, it can make these interventions difficult for a lot of people, especially in the region which we found ourselves. But we can offer these services free of charge, thanks to our partners,” Dr Martha Sebiyam Nabila, Medical Director, SDA Valley View Hospital, Oyibi, said.

The Ghana Eye Project 2026 continues to provide consultations and medical support as part of its broader mission to reduce avoidable blindness and strengthen community eye health services in the country.

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