Greater Works 2026 to bring together global christian leaders in Accra

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) is set to host the 2026 edition of Greater Works, its flagship annual conference, from Monday, August 3 to 7, 2026, at ICGC Christ Temple East, Teshie-Nungua Estate, Accra.

Over the years, Greater Works has become one of the most anticipated Christian gatherings on the continent, attracting thousands of worshippers, church leaders and visitors from Ghana and across the world for a week of worship, prayer and life-transforming biblical teaching.

Hosted by Pastor Mensa Otabil, Greater Works will feature renowned ministers, including Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Bishop Tudor Bismark, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, and Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, who will minister alongside the host throughout the five-day conference.

The conference will also feature powerful worship experiences led by gospel ministers Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Joe Mettle, Oncemore Six, and the ICGC Choirs, creating an atmosphere of praise, worship and spiritual renewal.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Pastor Mensa Otabil encouraged Christians and all who desire a deeper walk with God to participate.

“Greater Works is a time to encounter God’s Word, deepen your faith and be equipped to fulfil His purpose for your life. We look forward to welcoming people from every walk of life as we gather to worship, learn and experience God’s transforming power together.”

Conference sessions will be held daily at 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., offering participants opportunities for worship, prayer, biblical teaching and fellowship.

To ensure easy access to the venue, ICGC has arranged shuttle bus services from designated locations across Accra throughout the conference, making it convenient for participants to travel to and from Christ Temple East.

The conference will also be streamed live on ICGC’s digital platforms, enabling audiences across the globe to participate in the services.

As thousands prepare to gather for another edition of Greater Works, the conference is expected to once again strengthen faith, deepen participants’ understanding of God’s Word and equip believers to make a lasting impact in their families, churches, workplaces and communities.

Event Details

Event: Greater Works 2026

Date: August 3–7, 2026

Venue: ICGC Christ Temple East, Teshie-Nungua Estate, Accra

Morning Sessions: 9:00 a.m.

Evening Sessions: 5:00 p.m.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.