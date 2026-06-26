Ex-TVET Director-General raises concerns over teacher shortage, funding

Former Director-General of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, has expressed concern over what he describes as inadequate investment in Ghana's TVET sector, warning that shortages of teachers and insufficient funding for training materials are undermining efforts to strengthen technical education.

According to the Offinso North MP, the government has recruited only about 1,000 teaching and non-teaching staff for TVET institutions under the current Mahama administration, a figure he believes falls far short of the sector's needs.

Speaking to journalists, Dr Kyei Asamoah called on the government to prioritise technical and vocational education by committing more resources to infrastructure, staffing, and the provision of consumables required for practical training.

He argued that while some progress had been made in improving workshop facilities, greater attention was needed to ensure TVET institutions were adequately resourced to produce the skilled workforce required for national development.

“Give some focus to TVET. We fixed some workshops; how much is being given to TVET training now?” he questioned.

Dr Kyei Asamoah also raised concerns over the funding allocated for consumables used in practical lessons, suggesting that the current level of support is insufficient to sustain effective technical education.

"We need teachers to go to TVET institutions. How many were given? Just a thousand. A thousand teaching and non-teaching staff. How can it fit TVET?" he asked.

The former TVET Commission Director-General stressed that expanding technical education requires a much larger workforce to support growing enrollment and improve the quality of instruction across institutions.

He further argued that Ghana should strengthen its second-cycle TVET system by modelling it on internationally recognised best practices.





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