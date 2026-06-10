Teachers under siege: The growing crisis of indiscipline and violence in Ghanaian pre-tertiary schools

For many years, teaching was regarded as one of the most respected professions in Ghana. Teachers were not only instructors but also mentors, disciplinarians, counsellors and role models entrusted with shaping the future of the nation. Today, however, a disturbing trend is emerging within our Senior High Schools; a growing culture of indiscipline, disrespect and, in some cases, outright violence against teachers.

Recent incidents reported across the country have revealed a worrying reality: students are increasingly becoming confrontational towards their teachers. Cases of verbal abuse, threats, intimidation and physical attacks are no longer isolated incidents but symptoms of a deeper problem confronting our educational system.

The classroom, once considered a sanctuary for teaching and learning, is gradually becoming a battleground where some teachers feel unsafe and unsupported.

What makes the situation even more troubling is the apparent imbalance in how such incidents are handled. Whenever a teacher attempts to defend himself or herself in the face of an attack, public opinion often turns swiftly against the teacher. Security agencies may intervene, investigations are launched, and the teacher is frequently portrayed as the aggressor, even before all the facts are established.

No civilised society should condone violence against students. Equally, no society should expect teachers to endure abuse and physical assault without adequate protection. The right of students to safety must coexist with the right of teachers to dignity, security and respect.

The root causes of this growing indiscipline deserve serious examination. Many observers point to the erosion of societal values, weakening parental supervision, excessive exposure to negative influences on social media and a gradual decline in respect for authority. In some cases, students arrive at school carrying attitudes and behaviours that make effective discipline increasingly difficult.

The abolition of certain traditional disciplinary measures, though well-intentioned and aimed at protecting children's rights, has not always been accompanied by equally effective alternatives for managing misconduct. As a result, some students have come to perceive accountability measures as weak or nonexistent, emboldening acts of defiance against school authorities.

Teachers today often find themselves walking a dangerous tightrope. They are expected to maintain discipline, ensure academic excellence, protect students, counsel troubled learners and uphold school regulations. Yet, when disciplinary issues arise, many feel abandoned and vulnerable.

Perhaps the most disappointing aspect of this situation is the perceived silence or ineffectiveness of some teacher representative bodies. Teachers naturally expect their unions to be strong advocates for their welfare, safety and professional dignity. Whenever teachers are subjected to threats, assaults or public humiliation, their unions should be at the forefront of demanding justice, due process and institutional protection.

A teacher who enters a classroom under fear cannot effectively teach. A teacher who believes the system will not protect him or her may become reluctant to enforce discipline. Ultimately, it is not only teachers who suffer; students and the entire nation bear the consequences.

The time has come for all stakeholders: government, educational authorities, parents, religious leaders, traditional authorities, teacher unions and civil society to confront this challenge honestly and decisively.

Schools must remain places of learning, not arenas of conflict. Clear policies should be established to protect both students and teachers. Incidents involving violence against teachers at all levels should be treated with the seriousness they deserve. At the same time, mechanisms must be strengthened to ensure fairness and accountability whenever disputes arise.

Parents must also take a more active role in the moral upbringing of their children. Respect, responsibility and discipline are values that begin at home long before a child enters the classroom.

Ghana's educational system cannot thrive when teachers feel threatened and unsupported. The nation cannot successfully prepare future leaders while those entrusted with educating them are subjected to intimidation and violence.

As a country, we must restore the culture of mutual respect that once characterised our schools. Protecting teachers is not a privilege; it is a necessity. Respecting teachers is not an option; it is a national responsibility.

The future of education depends on it, and I pray we reconsider how we unleash our energies on teachers and look at how to arrive at mutual benefits for both the teacher and the learner.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.