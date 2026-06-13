GES summons teacher unions for emergency talks over controversial staff data collection exercise

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has summoned the leadership of three major teacher unions to an emergency meeting as it seeks to resolve growing opposition to its directive requiring teachers and other staff to submit personal files for a nationwide job evaluation exercise.
The meeting, scheduled for Monday, June 15, 2026, at the Director-General's Conference Room at the GES Headquarters in Accra, comes amid a standoff between the Service and organised labour over the collection of staff records.
In an invitation signed by Deputy Director-General of GES, Prof. Smile Dzisi, the Service indicated that the meeting is intended to address concerns surrounding the exercise and find a way forward.
"The meeting is aimed at resolving the impasse regarding the request for the submission of staff personal files for the job evaluation exercise," the letter stated.
The development follows strong resistance from the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG).
In a joint statement issued on June 9, the unions rejected a GES directive requiring teachers and non-teaching staff to submit personal information and employment records, including appointment letters, promotion letters and other supporting documents, through their district and municipal education offices for onward transmission to the GES headquarters.
The unions argued that the information being requested was already available within the Service's existing records and questioned the need for staff to resubmit documents.
They further urged members across the country not to comply with the directive and called for its immediate withdrawal.
The exercise forms part of arrangements by the GES, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and the Public Services Commission (PSC) to validate and update staff records in preparation for the implementation of a new scheme of service.
The latest move by the GES is seen as an attempt to ease tensions and prevent a prolonged dispute with teacher unions, whose concerns have generated widespread debate within the education sector.
The outcome of Monday's meeting is expected to determine whether both sides can reach a compromise on the exercise or whether the disagreement will deepen in the coming days.
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