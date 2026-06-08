Violence against nurses threatens healthcare delivery — GNMTA raises alarm after Tema assault

The Ghana Nurses-Midwife Trainees Association (GNMTA) has expressed concern over what it describes as a growing trend of physical assaults on nurses and midwives, warning that such incidents are undermining healthcare delivery and discouraging young people from pursuing careers in the profession.

The Association's concerns follow the recent alleged assault of a nurse at the Tema Community 22 Polyclinic by a relative of a patient after she reportedly enforced the facility's visiting hours policy.

Speaking at the 33rd Annual Delegates Congress of the Association at Ejisu Krapa in the Ashanti Region, the President of the Ashanti-Brong Ahafo Zone (ASHBA), Abankwa Takyiawa, described the incident as deeply troubling and called for urgent action to protect healthcare workers.

“When our professionals are attacked for doing their job, it sends the wrong message to the next generation. Nursing is about saving lives, and we cannot allow fear to drive people away from this noble profession,” he said.

Mr Takyiawa urged hospital managements, the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health to strengthen security arrangements at health facilities and enforce policies aimed at preventing violence against health workers.

He stressed that nurses and midwives often work under challenging conditions and deserve a safe environment in which to carry out their duties.

The Association also appealed to the public to respect healthcare workers and comply with regulations at health facilities, noting that adherence to protocols is essential for effective healthcare delivery.

The congress, held under the theme “Trained to Save, United to Serve; Leadership in Action for Trainee Nurses and Midwives,” brought together nursing trainees and stakeholders to discuss issues affecting the profession and healthcare delivery.

Mr Takyiawa further appealed to the National Service Authority to extend the deadline for graduate nurses and midwives to obtain their national service PIN codes.

According to him, although the registration exercise ended on June 5, many prospective graduates were unable to complete the process due to challenges linked to new verification measures requiring Ghana Card details to match information on school records.

Meanwhile, Second Vice President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Daniel Attah-Tuffour, encouraged newly graduated nurses and midwives to explore entrepreneurial opportunities and skills-based ventures after completing their national service.

He cautioned graduates against relying solely on government employment, noting that the public sector recruitment process remains highly competitive.

According to him, it could take between three and four years for some newly qualified nurses and midwives to secure government employment.

Mr Attah-Tuffour said healthcare professionals possess valuable skills that can be applied in areas such as home healthcare, wellness services, health education and private practice.

He therefore encouraged graduates to invest in additional skills training and consider establishing small-scale enterprises while awaiting formal employment opportunities.

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