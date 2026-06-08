Patients stranded at KATH as doctors and nurses protest CEO suspension

Audio By Carbonatix
Hundreds of patients have been left stranded at the Out-Patient Department (OPD) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi as doctors and nurses reportedly refuse to attend to new cases in protest over the suspension of the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer.
The situation has triggered widespread disruption at one of Ghana’s largest referral health facilities, with patients and relatives struggling to access medical care.
The protest follows the Ministry of Health’s decision to suspend the CEO for two weeks, a move the Ministry says is intended to allow for independent investigations into the circumstances surrounding the temporary closure of the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Centre.
In a statement, the Ministry defended the suspension, stressing that it is an administrative measure aimed at ensuring accountability and clarity over the decision to temporarily shut down the 37-bed emergency facility.
The Ministry has also appealed to health professionals at the hospital to return to duty, warning that the disruption is affecting vulnerable patients who rely on the facility for critical care.
However, doctors and nurses at KATH are reportedly maintaining their position, leaving large numbers of patients stranded at the OPD.
JOY NEWS reports from the hospital described scenes of confusion as patients waited for hours without being attended to.
Meanwhile, the Health Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress (TUC-Ghana), KATH branch, has issued a statement backing the stance of the medical staff, further complicating efforts to restore normal operations.
The ongoing standoff comes amid growing tension over the suspension of the CEO, which followed the temporary shutdown of the Accident and Emergency Centre due to congestion and operational challenges.
Authorities are yet to indicate when full services are expected to resume, as pressure mounts on all sides to resolve the impasse and restore healthcare delivery at the facility.
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