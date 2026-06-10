Missing newborn at Salaga Hospital: Police question staff as regional team launches probe

Audio By Carbonatix
Police have begun interrogating staff who worked two separate shifts at the Salaga Municipal Hospital following the reported disappearance of a newborn baby from the facility.
The hospital’s Administrator, Aloysius Bokuma, confirmed the incident and said investigations are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the baby’s disappearance.
According to him, the police have lined up several staff members from the two shifts on duty at the time of the incident for questioning.
“The police have arrayed a lot of staff from different shifts for questioning,” he said, adding that investigations remain ongoing.
Mr Bokuma disclosed that management has formally reported the incident to the Northern Regional Health Directorate, which is dispatching a team to Salaga on Friday to conduct a fact-finding mission.
He said an official incident report had already been submitted to the Regional Director of Health Services.
The hospital administrator described the incident as unprecedented in his experience at the facility.
Asked about security arrangements at the hospital, Mr Bokuma declined to comment further, saying management would wait for the regional team’s assessment before providing additional details.
“We don’t want to give information in patches. As I said, the team will be here tomorrow, and a comprehensive report will be shared with the media,” he stated.
Meanwhile, relatives of the missing newborn say they are increasingly worried as time passes without any information on the baby’s whereabouts.
The family is appealing to authorities to expedite investigations and intensify efforts to locate the child.
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