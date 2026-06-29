GHS commends CHAG for delivering healthcare to hardest-to-reach areas

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has commended the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) for its longstanding commitment to delivering healthcare in some of the most remote and underserved communities, describing the association as an indispensable partner in expanding access to quality healthcare.

Speaking at the opening of the 2026 CHAG Annual Conference in Koforidua, Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Caroline Reindorf Amissah, said CHAG continues to provide essential health services in communities where many healthcare providers find it difficult to operate.

"They serve communities that many others struggle to reach. They provide healthcare to some of the country's most vulnerable populations, often in places where access remains difficult," she said.

Dr. Reindorf Amissah noted that CHAG's nationwide network of hospitals, clinics, health training institutions and community-based services has become a vital part of Ghana's health system, particularly in rural communities where healthcare infrastructure is limited.

"CHAG continues to play a remarkable role through its extensive network of hospitals, clinics, health training institutions and community-based services. As part of the health system, I know where many of these facilities are located," she said.

According to her, the association's work is increasingly gaining national recognition, attracting new partnerships and investments aimed at improving healthcare delivery in underserved communities.

"It is encouraging that this contribution is increasingly receiving the recognition it deserves, attracting more support and more partners who are helping ensure quality healthcare reaches people where they live," she stated.

Dr. Reindorf Amissah said CHAG's contribution goes beyond expanding healthcare access, noting that the association has earned the confidence of communities through decades of people-centred service.

"I believe CHAG has consistently demonstrated this approach. Together, we have built something that many health systems continue to strive for – public trust. Our services have become responsive, culturally appropriate and accessible to the communities we serve," she said.

She described this year's conference theme, "Positioning CHAG to Deliver People-Centred Free Primary Healthcare at the Community Level", as timely, saying it reflects Ghana's commitment to building a health system that puts people first.

"It is about building a health system that puts people first. It is about removing barriers to healthcare and ensuring that no one is left behind," she said.

The Deputy Director-General reaffirmed that primary healthcare remains the foundation of an effective and resilient health system and said CHAG's presence in rural Ghana makes the association a key partner in implementing the government's Free Primary Healthcare initiative.

"Our vision is clear. Every individual, every family and every community should have access to quality healthcare without suffering financial hardship," she said.

She added that under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, the government has renewed its commitment to strengthening primary healthcare through the Free Primary Healthcare programme, with CHAG expected to play a central role alongside the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service and development partners.

"Together with the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service, CHAG and our development partners, we believe this programme provides a strategic pathway towards better health outcomes and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030," she noted.

Dr. Reindorf Amissah said the changing health landscape demands stronger collaboration, innovation and resilience, expressing confidence that CHAG will continue making a profound difference in the lives of Ghanaians.

"The changing health landscape demands innovation, resilience and stronger collaboration. By embracing these principles, I believe CHAG will continue making a profound difference in the lives of Ghanaians," she said.

She concluded by reaffirming the Ghana Health Service's commitment to strengthening its partnership with CHAG to improve healthcare delivery and expand access to quality services across the country.

"On behalf of the Ghana Health Service, I reaffirm our commitment to working closely with CHAG and all our partners to build a stronger, more resilient and people-centred health system," she said.

The Christian Health Association of Ghana operates 375 health facilities and 22 accredited health training institutions across the country. Its hospitals and clinics provide between 30 and 40 per cent of healthcare services nationwide, with many located in rural and hard-to-reach communities where they remain the primary source of healthcare for thousands of Ghanaians.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.