WHO Ghana cites CHAG-gov’t partnership among Africa’s strongest health collaborations

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has described the long-standing partnership between the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) and the Government of Ghana as one of the strongest examples of public-faith sector collaboration on the African continent, crediting the relationship with expanding healthcare access and strengthening Ghana's health system.

Speaking at the opening of the 2026 CHAG Annual Conference in Koforidua, WHO Representative to Ghana, Dr Fiona Braka, said the collaboration between government and CHAG has become a model for delivering healthcare, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

"The partnership between the Government of Ghana and CHAG is often cited as one of Africa's strongest examples of public-faith sector collaboration," Dr Braka said.

According to her, the partnership has played a significant role in expanding access to healthcare services, strengthening Ghana's health workforce and improving health outcomes over several decades.

"It has contributed significantly to expanding access to healthcare, strengthening the health workforce and improving health outcomes across the country," she stated.

Dr Drraka said CHAG's contribution to Ghana's health sector has been particularly evident in communities where access to healthcare remains limited.

"For many decades, CHAG has been a pillar of Ghana's health system. Through its network of hospitals, clinics, health training institutions and community-based services, CHAG has brought healthcare closer to millions of Ghanaians, particularly those living in rural, remote and underserved communities," she said.

The public health expert noted that CHAG's extensive presence across the country places the association at the centre of government's efforts to implement the flagship Free Primary Healthcare programme and achieve Universal Health Coverage.

"As Ghana embarks on the implementation of Free Primary Healthcare, CHAG's extensive presence, experience and trusted relationships with communities position it as a critical partner in ensuring that this reform translates into meaningful improvements in people's lives," Dr Braka said.

The WHO Representative stressed that countries which have made the greatest progress towards Universal Health Coverage have done so by investing in strong primary healthcare systems capable of reaching people at the community level.

"Primary healthcare improves health outcomes, promotes equity, reduces avoidable hospital admissions, strengthens health system resilience and provides the most efficient pathway towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal Three on health and well-being," she said.

However, she emphasised that no single institution can deliver effective primary healthcare on its own.

"Strong primary healthcare cannot be delivered by government alone. It requires partnerships. It requires collaboration among public institutions, faith-based organisations, private healthcare providers, civil society, communities, academia and development partners," she noted.

Dr Braka said the World Health Organisation has worked closely with both the Government of Ghana and CHAG over the years to strengthen primary healthcare, improve disease prevention and control, develop the health workforce and enhance the quality of healthcare services.

"We deeply value this longstanding partnership with CHAG and appreciate your unwavering commitment to improving the health and well-being of the people of Ghana," she said.

She reaffirmed WHO's commitment to supporting CHAG as Ghana rolls out the Free Primary Healthcare programme.

"Today, I want to reaffirm WHO's solidarity with CHAG. We stand in solidarity with your mission. We stand in solidarity with your efforts to strengthen community-based healthcare delivery and ensure that quality healthcare reaches the most vulnerable. And we stand in solidarity with the thousands of health workers serving in CHAG facilities across the country," Dr Braka stated.

She expressed confidence that the continued collaboration between government, CHAG, development partners and communities would strengthen Ghana's health system and improve healthcare delivery nationwide.

"Working together, we can build a health system that is equitable, resilient, people-centred and capable of delivering better health outcomes for all," she said.

The Christian Health Association of Ghana is one of the Ministry of Health's largest implementing partners, operating 375 health facilities and 22 accredited health training institutions across the country. The association provides between 30 and 40 per cent of healthcare services nationwide and serves between eight and ten million patients annually, with many of its facilities located in rural and hard-to-reach communities.

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