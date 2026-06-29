CHAG facilities remain backbone of NHIS in rural Ghana – NHIA boss

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has described the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) as an indispensable partner in delivering healthcare under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), particularly in rural and underserved communities where many subscribers rely on CHAG facilities as their first - and sometimes only - point of care.

Speaking at the opening of the 2026 CHAG Annual Conference in Koforidua, Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA, Dr Victor Asare Bampoe, said CHAG has been practising people-centred healthcare long before it became a national policy priority and remains central to the government's efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

"For many subscribers, yours is the nearest accredited provider - sometimes the only one," Dr Bampoe told delegates.

He said the extensive network of CHAG hospitals, clinics and health centres has become an essential pillar of the NHIS provider network, ensuring millions of Ghanaians can access healthcare regardless of where they live.

"In many parts of this country, the NHIS only becomes meaningful because a CHAG facility is there to provide care. Without that presence, many communities would still have to travel long distances to access essential health services," he said.

The Christian Health Association of Ghana operates 375 health facilities across all 16 regions and provides between 30 and 40 per cent of healthcare services nationwide despite owning only about seven per cent of the country's health infrastructure. Many of its facilities are located in rural and hard-to-reach communities, where they remain the principal providers of healthcare under the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Every year, between eight and ten million patients receive care through CHAG facilities, many located in deprived and hard-to-reach communities where other providers often struggle to operate.

Beyond service delivery, CHAG also operates 22 accredited health training institutions that produce about 3,400 healthcare professionals annually.

Dr Bampoe noted that CHAG's longstanding presence in deprived and hard-to-reach communities reflects the very principles underpinning the government's push for people-centred healthcare.

"Long before people-centred care became a policy discussion, CHAG was already living it through its commitment to communities that others found difficult to serve," he said.

He explained that Universal Health Coverage is not measured solely by the number of people enrolled on the National Health Insurance Scheme, but by whether they can readily access quality healthcare when they need it.

"Universal Health Coverage is not simply about having an insurance card. It means there is a functioning health facility where people can obtain quality care without having to choose between their health and their household needs," he said.

According to Dr Bampoe, CHAG's role in delivering healthcare has become even more significant as the government prepares to implement the Free Primary Healthcare Programme, which places greater emphasis on preventive and community-based healthcare.

He said the association's nationwide footprint, particularly in rural Ghana, makes it a strategic implementation partner for the programme.

"Your presence in communities across the country provides a foundation on which we can build the next phase of healthcare delivery in Ghana," he said.

The NHIA Chief Executive also reaffirmed the Authority's commitment to strengthening its partnership with CHAG to improve healthcare financing and service delivery.

He said recent reforms, including the uncapping of the National Health Insurance Fund and increased allocations for provider claims, are intended to ensure health facilities have the resources needed to provide uninterrupted care.

Dr Bampoe added that the NHIA would continue working closely with CHAG to improve provider reimbursement, strengthen accountability and enhance the quality of healthcare services available to NHIS subscribers.

The 2026 CHAG Annual Conference is being held under the theme, "Positioning CHAG to Deliver People-Centred Free Primary Health Care at the Community Level," bringing together policymakers, healthcare providers and development partners to discuss strategies for strengthening primary healthcare and advancing Universal Health Coverage in Ghana.

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