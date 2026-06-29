NHIA accelerates claims payments, advances talks on new tariffs

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) says it is making significant progress in clearing outstanding claims owed to healthcare providers and is preparing to implement a long-awaited review of service tariffs, a move expected to bring relief to hospitals and clinics across the country.

Speaking at the 2026 Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) Annual Conference in Koforidua, the Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA, Dr Victor Asare Bampoe, acknowledged the financial pressures health facilities have faced due to delayed reimbursements but said the situation has improved considerably following increased government support.

According to him, the Authority has accelerated claims payments to accredited providers, enabling many facilities to better manage their operations and focus on patient care.

Dr Bampoe expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Finance for providing additional resources to strengthen the financial position of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

"The Ministry of Finance has been extremely supportive in ensuring that we improve claims payments to providers. We are grateful for the additional resources that have enabled us to make significant progress," he said.

The NHIA Chief Executive said attention is now shifting to the review of provider tariffs, an issue that has remained a major concern for health facilities as rising inflation and operational costs continue to increase the cost of healthcare delivery.

Healthcare providers, including CHAG facilities, have repeatedly called for a review of NHIS tariffs, arguing that existing reimbursement rates no longer reflect the actual cost of medicines, medical supplies and service delivery.

Dr Bampoe said discussions on the tariff review have advanced significantly and assured providers that implementation is drawing closer.

"These conversations are not finished, but they are not stalled," he said.

He noted that the NHIA remains in active engagement with healthcare providers and other stakeholders to ensure the revised tariffs are sustainable for both providers and the National Health Insurance Scheme.

"We recognise the concerns that providers have raised, and we continue to engage them. Our objective is to arrive at a solution that supports quality healthcare delivery while safeguarding the long-term sustainability of the Scheme," he added.

Dr Bampoe said strengthening provider confidence remains essential to the success of the NHIS, particularly as the government prepares to scale up the implementation of its flagship Free Primary Healthcare programme.

He stressed that timely reimbursement of claims and fair provider payments are critical to ensuring that health facilities have the financial capacity to deliver uninterrupted services to NHIS subscribers.

The remarks come amid broader government efforts to improve healthcare financing. The Ministry of Finance has announced that Parliament approved GH¢10.7 billion for the National Health Insurance Scheme in 2025, with GH¢6.5 billion earmarked for provider claims, one of the largest allocations for claims payments in recent years.

For many CHAG facilities, which collectively provide between 30 and 40 per cent of healthcare services nationwide, improvements in claims reimbursement and the implementation of revised tariffs are expected to ease financial pressures and strengthen service delivery, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

"Our partnership with providers is fundamental to the success of the National Health Insurance Scheme, and we will continue to work together to improve healthcare for every Ghanaian," Dr Bampoe said.

He reaffirmed the NHIA's commitment to working closely with providers to build a more responsive, efficient and financially sustainable health insurance system.

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